Soldier from James City County dies in training accident in Louisiana

A James City County native and Army soldier died in a training accident, the Army announced Monday.

1st Lt. Zachary Galli, 23, was an explosive ordnance disposal officer assigned to the 749th Ordnance Company based at Fort Carson, Colorado. He was training at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana when he died in a “non-combat related training accident,” officials said.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of 1st Lt. Zachary Galli,” said Col. Brennan Fitzgerald, commander 71st EOD. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the Galli family, the 749th EOD Co., and the greater EOD community.”

The accident is under investigation.

Galli had been in the Army for one year and 9 months. His awards included the Army service ribbon, the National Defense Service medal, and the Global War on Terrorism service medal.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com