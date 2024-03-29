Sold-out crowd for Padres Home Opener
Major League Baseball opens its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
Cronenworth recorded his first four-hit game since July 2021.
Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers took on Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and the Padres in MLB's first regular-season game in South Korea.
The Dodgers are off to a great start.
Dodgers fans, Padres fans, are you ready for the 2024 MLB Seoul Series? Let's play ball!
South Korean authorities have so far found nothing to justify the threat as credible.
Blake Snell is leaving San Diego for San Francisco.
The Padres finalized a trade Wednesday to acquire the former White Sox ace in exchange for three prospects and a reliever.
San Diego still feels the sting of missing the playoffs with one of the highest payrolls in the sport last year. This season, we’ll see if the team knows how to respond to failure.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
