Rubrik's shares end trading up almost 16% on the company's public debut

Rubrik shares hit the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, debuting at $38 a share. The cybersecurity company priced its shares at $32 apiece Wednesday night, just a hair over its initial target range of $29 to $31 after raising $752 million. This share price gives Rubrik a fully diluted valuation of $6.6 billion, up 88% from its last primary valuation of $3.5 billion in 2019.

The stock settled at $37 a share at the end of trading on Thursday.

Rubrik sells cloud-based security software to enterprise customers and has 1,700 customers with contracts worth more than $100,000 and 100 customers who pay the company more than $1 million a year. The Silicon Valley startup was founded in 2014 and has raised more than $550 million in venture capital, according to Crunchbase data.

The VCs most hoping that Rubrik's stock keeps climbing are Lightspeed and Greylock. Lightspeed backed the company in five separate rounds, including leading the company's Series A round back in 2015. Lightspeed, and those affiliated with it, owns 23.9% of Rubrik's shares prior to the IPO, according the company's S-1 filing. The firms' conviction in the company might come from the fact that Rubrik co-founder and CEO Bipul Sinha was formerly a partner at Lightspeed from 2010 to 2014. Sinha owns 7.6% of shares.

Greylock holds 12.2% of Rubrik's shares. The venture firm led the startup's $41 million Series B round in 2016 and participated in the Series C and Series D rounds as well. Greylock partner Asheem Chandna has sat on the company's board since 2015.

In addition to Sinha, Rubrik's other two co-founders hold notable stakes. Arvind Jain, a co-founder who is now the CEO of AI work assistant startup Glean, holds a 7% stake. Arvind Nithrakashyap, co-founder and current Rubrik CTO, holds 6.7%.

Other big-name VCs backed the company, too. Khosla Ventures led Rubrik's Series C round in 2016; IVP led the company's Series D round in 2017; and Bain Capital Ventures led the company's Series E round in 2019. It's unclear what percentage of shares these firms still own, but it's under 5%, as none of these investors were named in the company's S-1. NBA all-star Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Ventures was also an investor.

The results of Rubrik's IPO are under more scrutiny than some of the other recent public listings, because Rubrik's debut looks more like a 2021 IPO and less like the other 2024 IPOs. Ibotta debuted as a profitable company. Astera Labs and Reddit both had recently swung to a GAAP net profit. Rubrik, however, is an unprofitable business seeing its losses continue to grow, not shrink.

The company reported that its revenue grew a little under 5% from its fiscal 2023 year to its fiscal 2024 year, growing from $599.8 million to $627.9 million. At the same time, the company's losses continued to grow: Its net losses grew from 46% in its fiscal 2023 to 56% in its fiscal 2024 year.

The company's metrics do have a bright spot, however: subscription revenue. In the company's most recent fiscal quarter, subscriptions made up 91% of the revenue, up from 73% a year prior. Subscription revenue tends to be sticky, and growth there could explain why some investors are more confident about the future prospects of Rubrik despite its current losses and lack of profitability.

Rubrik is the fourth venture-backed company to go public in recent months as investors seem eager to reopen the IPO market. All three companies that went before Rubrik — Ibotta, Reddit and Astera Labs — popped on the first day of trading and have all since settled, some in better positions than others. But none has been a disaster or negative omen for other potential IPOs this year.

While four positive IPO debuts could spark more companies to come off the sidelines, the current guidance that interest rate cuts may not come as early in 2024 as many had predicted may put a damper on the IPO market's recent momentum.