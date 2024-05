TechCrunch

Developer season has officially commenced, and we’re just one day away today, Google I/O 2024 kicks off in Mountain View's Shoreline Amphitheatre. More like Google A/I. There’s been an element of artificial intelligence/machine learning in almost every Google announcement for the past several years, but this time, you’re going to be sick of the subject by the time CEO Sundar Pichai leaves the stage. “Discover how we're furthering our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful,” Google says.