Solar eclipse weather: How much will Memphis be able to see on April 8

April's total solar eclipse is fast approaching, and Memphis is gearing up to watch it.

The total solar eclipse, taking place on Monday, April 8, will be the first of its kind in North America since 2017. The eclipse will pass through central Arkansas and envelope Memphis in about 95% darkness in the process. The weather for the day will make a large impact on how much of the eclipse is visible.

Here is what we know.

What does the National Weather Service say the weather will be for the solar eclipse?

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20% chance for showers on Monday, April 8. Skies will be mostly sunny and the high will be near 75. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain.

Where will the total solar eclipse pass on April 8?

The path of totality, where the moon will completely cover the sun, will pass over Jonesboro and Little Rock, Arkansas. These are the two locations closest to Memphis.

The eclipse will start at about 12:38 p.m. on Monday, April 8. It will continue through until about 3:15 p.m. Totality is expected to begin around 12:50 p.m. and last for three to four minutes depending on your location. The map below shows the exact times for locations across the country.

