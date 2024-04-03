Solar eclipse totality map changed. Is your viewing spot in New York affected?

An updated map of the path of totality for the April 8 total solar eclipse might leave some viewers in the Finger Lakes rethinking their planned location. Expert John Irwin from Besselian Elements released a new map which narrows the path of totality, based on a more accurate view of the visible edge of the moon’s visible surface and the topographic elevation of the Earth’s surface.

So what does that mean for eclipse viewers in New York? You may need to adjust your intended viewing location if it was previously on the edge of totality.

While Rochester, Buffalo and other areas deep in the path of totality will be unaffected by the changes to Irwin’s map, there are some places on the edge that may not get the full totality now.

Places like Arkport, Dresden, Limestone, the southern half of Penn Yann and Fayetteville are now not expected to get the full effect of the solar eclipse.

Anyone still within the path of totality shouldn’t see any changes to their view of the eclipse, though the duration is longer in the center of the path.

Brockport remains directly in the midst of the path of totality, for instance.

Totality will last for 3 minutes and 43 seconds at Brockport, while Rochester will see 3 minutes and 38 seconds. The region should see totality begin at roughly 3:20 p.m., though the eclipse begins at 2:07 p.m. in the greater Rochester area.

NASA predicts the path of the April 8 eclipse to be between 108 and 122 miles wide, covering a wide swath of the United States from Texas through Vermont.

More than 30 million people live in the path of totality; another 150 million live within 200 miles.

Best places to view the solar eclipse in Rochester NY ?

The best places to witness the eclipse in Rochester include open parks or waterfront areas with unobstructed views of the sky. Here are some ideal locations for experiencing the celestial event in our area.

High Falls

Parcel 5

Cobbs Hill Park

Highland Park

Genesee Valley Park

Ontario Beach Park.

The Rochester Museum and Science Center on East Avenue is also hosting a Roc the Eclipse Festival.

Elsewhere in Monroe County, suggested viewing sites include:

Mendon Ponds Park

Durand-Eastman Park

The campus at the State University College at Brockport

Hamlin Beach State Park

