Solar eclipse: Ohio eclipse path, weather forecast, viewing tips and everything you need to know

The solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be one of the celestial highlights of the century, and Ohio will have a front row seat. A large portion of the state will be plunged into darkness in the middle of the day as the moon passes between the earth and sun.

The last total solar eclipse in Ohio happened in 1806, and the next one won't happen until 2099. It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many Ohioans.

We've got you covered with everything you need to know as you finalize your eclipse-viewing plans:

The best eclipse viewing spots in Ohio

Advanced weather forecast

Where to get your glasses, how to tell if they're safe and how to build an eclipse viewer at home

Safe viewing dos and don'ts

What schools will be closed or dismissing students early

Where the eclipse will be in Ohio and the nation

What is the weather forecast on April 8, the day of the eclipse?

Clear skies make for the best eclipse-viewing weather. Will the forecast in Ohio comply?

Eclipse glasses -- everything you need to know

Having the proper eyewear is essential for safely viewing the eclipse. Otherwise, you risk suffering immediate and permanent eye damage. Here's what to know about eclipse-viewing options, including how to construct your own eclipse-viewing contraption at home.

Where to find eclipse glasses

How to tell if your glasses are safe

How to make an eclipse-viewing device at home

Safe viewing dos and don't

Some schools will be closed on the day of the solar eclipse

Some school districts in Ohio will keep students' safety (and given them a great opportunity to experience a once-in-a-lifetime event) by keeping kids home the day of the eclipse.

Ohio is preparing for an onslaught of crowds, traffic

Ohioans need to be prepared for eclipse tourists, extra traffic and perhaps supply shortages as the state becomes an eclipse hotspot.

What to expect as the solar eclipse descends on Ohio

April 8 will be a day hundred of years in the making for Ohio as the last total solar eclipse in the state happened in 1806. What have past eclipses been like? And what can Ohioans expect this time around?

Unique events happening in Ohio during the solar eclipse

The sky will grow dark, animals will go quiet and some couples will tie the knot during the April 8 solar eclipse in Ohio.

