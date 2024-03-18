Solar eclipse: Ohio eclipse path, weather forecast, viewing tips and everything you need to know
The solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be one of the celestial highlights of the century, and Ohio will have a front row seat. A large portion of the state will be plunged into darkness in the middle of the day as the moon passes between the earth and sun.
The last total solar eclipse in Ohio happened in 1806, and the next one won't happen until 2099. It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many Ohioans.
We've got you covered with everything you need to know as you finalize your eclipse-viewing plans:
The best eclipse viewing spots in Ohio
Advanced weather forecast
Where to get your glasses, how to tell if they're safe and how to build an eclipse viewer at home
Safe viewing dos and don'ts
What schools will be closed or dismissing students early
Where the eclipse will be in Ohio and the nation
2024 total solar eclipse: where to see it in Ohio and when it will happen
2024's total solar eclipse will pass through over a dozen states. Here's where to see it
What is the weather forecast on April 8, the day of the eclipse?
Clear skies make for the best eclipse-viewing weather. Will the forecast in Ohio comply?
Solar eclipse: What past Erie weather can help us to expect on April 8, 2024
The proverbial ol' farmers have spoken: Weather may rain on eclipse hype in northern Ohio
Eclipse glasses -- everything you need to know
Having the proper eyewear is essential for safely viewing the eclipse. Otherwise, you risk suffering immediate and permanent eye damage. Here's what to know about eclipse-viewing options, including how to construct your own eclipse-viewing contraption at home.
Where to find eclipse glasses
You need special glasses to see the solar eclipse. Here's where to get them in Cincinnati
You need a special pair of glasses to watch the solar eclipse: How to get them in Columbus
Looking for last-minute solar eclipse glasses? These libraries and vendors can help
How to tell if your glasses are safe
These companies make eclipse glasses certified as safe. Here’s where you can find them
'That's permanent damage': special glasses needed to watch solar eclipse
How to make an eclipse-viewing device at home
Stop worrying about finding eclipse glasses and rustle up office supplies
Can't find eclipse glasses? Here's how to make an eclipse box
Safe viewing dos and don't
Here's what to know about viewing and capturing the solar eclipse with your cellphone camera
Optometrist: 'Serious risks' to watching eclipse — even with glasses
Some schools will be closed on the day of the solar eclipse
Some school districts in Ohio will keep students' safety (and given them a great opportunity to experience a once-in-a-lifetime event) by keeping kids home the day of the eclipse.
Some Ohio school districts will close for the solar eclipse in April
Solar eclipse 2024: What central Ohio schools are canceling classes
Summit County urges residents to stay home on the day of the eclipse
Here's your list of Stark County schools that are closed for the April 8 eclipse
Marion County schools are off for the total solar eclipse on April 8
Students get eclipse day off in Crawford County; some schools have in-service for teachers
Ohio is preparing for an onslaught of crowds, traffic
Ohioans need to be prepared for eclipse tourists, extra traffic and perhaps supply shortages as the state becomes an eclipse hotspot.
'We're all going to be overwhelmed': Emergency planners bracing for April's solar eclipse
'Be ready for about anything': Traffic jams weekend of eclipse will fluctuate with weather
Traffic is one of the top concerns for county agencies preparing for total solar eclipse
Total solar eclipse will draw thousands to Ohio. What does that mean for the economy?
Eclipse information on visitor's bureau website, lodging, camping, events and times
Ohioans urged to stock up on supplies, be ready for the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse
Solar eclipse: What did the 2023 solar eclipse look like? Photos show a 'ring of fire' in the sky.
What to expect as the solar eclipse descends on Ohio
April 8 will be a day hundred of years in the making for Ohio as the last total solar eclipse in the state happened in 1806. What have past eclipses been like? And what can Ohioans expect this time around?
The dark and the light: A history of solar eclipses in Northeast Ohio
What does a total solar eclipse look like? Photos from past events show what to expect in 2024
While Erie waits for the 2024 total solar eclipse, a look back at 1994's ring of fire
Unique events happening in Ohio during the solar eclipse
The sky will grow dark, animals will go quiet and some couples will tie the knot during the April 8 solar eclipse in Ohio.
April 2024 total solar eclipse will confuse animals and cause silence
Total eclipse of the heart: Lucky couple can get married on eclipse day April 8 in Akron
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Solar eclipse 2024: What you need to know to watch the event in Ohio