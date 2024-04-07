Solar eclipse maps show 2024 totality path, peak times across the U.S.

A total solar eclipse crosses North America on April 8, 2024, with parts of 15 U.S. states within the path of totality. Maps show where and when astronomy fans can see the big event.

The total eclipse will first appear along Mexico's Pacific Coast at around 11:07 a.m. PDT, then travel across a swath of the U.S., from Texas to Maine, and into Canada.

About 31.6 million people live in the path of totality, the area where the moon will fully block out the sun, according to NASA. The path will range between 108 and 122 miles wide. An additional 150 million people live within 200 miles of the path of totality.

Solar eclipse path of totality map for 2024

United states map showing the path of the 2024 solar eclipse and specific regions of what the eclipse duration will be.

The total solar eclipse will start over the Pacific Ocean, and the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico's Pacific Coast, around 11:07 a.m. PDT on April 8, according to NASA. From there, the path will continue into Texas, crossing more than a dozen states before the eclipse enters Canada in southern Ontario. The eclipse will exit continental North America around 5:16 p.m. NDT from Newfoundland, Canada.

The path of totality includes the following states:

TexasOklahomaArkansasMissouriIllinoisKentuckyIndianaOhioPennsylvaniaNew YorkVermontNew HampshireMaine

Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse.

Several major cities across the U.S. are included in the eclipse's path of totality, while many others will see a partial eclipse. Here are some of the best major cities for eclipse viewing — if the weather cooperates:

San Antonio, Texas (partially under the path)Austin, TexasWaco, TexasDallas, TexasLittle Rock, ArkansasIndianapolis, IndianaDayton, OhioCleveland, OhioBuffalo, New YorkRochester, New YorkSyracuse, New YorkBurlington, VermontMap of when the solar eclipse will reach totality across the path

NASA's map shows the path of totality for the April 8, 2024 eclipse. / Credit: NASA

The eclipse will begin in the U.S. on the afternoon of April 8. NASA shared times for several cities in the path of totality across the U.S. You can also check your ZIP code on NASA's map to see when the eclipse will reach you if you're on, or near, the path of totality.

