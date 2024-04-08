Solar eclipse live stream: NASA tracking Great American Eclipse
The 2024 total solar eclipse has begun, although in Florida the first views won't be visible in Florida until about 1:30 p.m. EDT.
The best time to head outside in Florida, unless you want to catch the very beginning of the moon's passage in front of the sun, will be at 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola
Can't head outside? Or maybe clouds are blocking the view of the sun? There are live streams to watch, and you won't need any solar eclipse glasses to watch.
NASA's 2024 solar eclipse live stream
NASA started streaming live on YouTube at 1 p.m. EDT. Streaming will continue to 4 p.m. EDT.
NASA will "share conversations with experts and provide telescope views of the eclipse from several sites along the eclipse path."
Throughout the broadcast, viewers can send in questions in the chat using #askNASA for a chance to have them answered live.
Will you be able to see the eclipse in Florida?
Yes, but ...
Thirteen states across the U.S. from Texas to Maine are in the path of totality.
Florida is not one of them.
In Florida, residents will see a partial eclipse where the moon doesn't completely block the sun but instead blocks only a percentage of it. How much depends on where you are in the state.
The farther north you are, the larger the percentage of the sun will be blocked by the moon.
How much of the eclipse will Florida see? Enter your ZIP code for answers
As we've said earlier, how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon depends on where you are in the state.
Here's the maximum coverage from several locations around Florida:
Pensacola: 76%
Tallahassee: 70%
Jacksonville: 64%
Daytona Beach: 59%
Melbourne: 54%
Port St. Lucie: 51%
West Palm Beach: 49%
Naples: 50%
Fort Myers: 52%
Sarasota: 56%
Don't see your city mentioned? Enter your ZIP code to see:
When the eclipse starts at your location
What the maximum coverage will be
What time maximum coverage will occur
When the eclipse ends at your location
Chances for clear skies based on historical averages for April 8
What is the peak time to see the eclipse in Florida?
The total eclipse will begin in Mexico at about 11:07 a.m. PDT, before crossing into Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT. It will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT.
Roughly speaking, in Florida the peak of the partial eclipse will start about 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola and at 3:02 p.m. EDT on Miami Beach.
Here's a look at the peak time around the state, which is the time the maximum coverage of the sun is expected:
Pensacola: 1:55 p.m. CDT
Tallahassee: 3 p.m. EDT
Jacksonville: 3:05 p.m. EDT
Daytona Beach: 3:04 p.m. EDT
Melbourne: 3:04 p.m. EDT
Port St. Lucie: 3:03 p.m. EDT
West Palm Beach: 3:03 p.m. EDT
Naples: 2:59 p.m. EDT
Fort Myers: 2:59 p.m. EDT
Sarasota: 2:59 p.m. EDT
Don't see your city mentioned? Click on any circle in the map to see:
Time of peak coverage
Maximum coverage percentage
Chances of clear skies based on historical averages
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: NASA live stream eclipse: Follow coverage, ask questions. Florida times