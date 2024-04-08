Solar eclipse live stream: NASA tracking Great American Eclipse

The 2024 total solar eclipse has begun, although in Florida the first views won't be visible in Florida until about 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The best time to head outside in Florida, unless you want to catch the very beginning of the moon's passage in front of the sun, will be at 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola

Can't head outside? Or maybe clouds are blocking the view of the sun? There are live streams to watch, and you won't need any solar eclipse glasses to watch.

NASA's 2024 solar eclipse live stream

NASA started streaming live on YouTube at 1 p.m. EDT. Streaming will continue to 4 p.m. EDT.

NASA will "share conversations with experts and provide telescope views of the eclipse from several sites along the eclipse path."

Throughout the broadcast, viewers can send in questions in the chat using #askNASA for a chance to have them answered live.

Will you be able to see the eclipse in Florida?

Screenshot of interactive map that shows some of the larger cities in each of the 13 states on the 2024 eclipse's path of totality and how the duration of totality will vary along the path.

Yes, but ...

Thirteen states across the U.S. from Texas to Maine are in the path of totality.

Florida is not one of them.

In Florida, residents will see a partial eclipse where the moon doesn't completely block the sun but instead blocks only a percentage of it. How much depends on where you are in the state.

The farther north you are, the larger the percentage of the sun will be blocked by the moon.

How much of the eclipse will Florida see? Enter your ZIP code for answers

As we've said earlier, how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon depends on where you are in the state.

Here's the maximum coverage from several locations around Florida:

Pensacola: 76%

Tallahassee: 70%

Jacksonville: 64%

Daytona Beach: 59%

Melbourne: 54%

Port St. Lucie: 51%

West Palm Beach: 49%

Naples: 50%

Fort Myers: 52%

Sarasota: 56%

Don't see your city mentioned? Enter your ZIP code to see:

When the eclipse starts at your location

What the maximum coverage will be

What time maximum coverage will occur

When the eclipse ends at your location

Chances for clear skies based on historical averages for April 8

What is the peak time to see the eclipse in Florida?

The total eclipse will begin in Mexico at about 11:07 a.m. PDT, before crossing into Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT. It will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT.

Roughly speaking, in Florida the peak of the partial eclipse will start about 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola and at 3:02 p.m. EDT on Miami Beach.

Here's a look at the peak time around the state, which is the time the maximum coverage of the sun is expected:

Pensacola: 1:55 p.m. CDT

Tallahassee: 3 p.m. EDT

Jacksonville: 3:05 p.m. EDT

Daytona Beach: 3:04 p.m. EDT

Melbourne: 3:04 p.m. EDT

Port St. Lucie: 3:03 p.m. EDT

West Palm Beach: 3:03 p.m. EDT

Naples: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Fort Myers: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Sarasota: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Don't see your city mentioned? Click on any circle in the map to see:

Time of peak coverage

Maximum coverage percentage

Chances of clear skies based on historical averages

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: NASA live stream eclipse: Follow coverage, ask questions. Florida times