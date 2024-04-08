Solar eclipse to darken skies starting at about 10 a.m. in Arizona. Watch livestream here

Residents of Arizona will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse on Monday, starting at 10:08 a.m., peaking at 11:20 a.m. and finishing at 12:35 p.m.

A partial eclipse occurs when the moon gets between the sun and Earth; however, it does not perfectly align with the sun, and therefore, the sun is only partially obscured.

According to NASA, at most, 64% of the sun would be covered by the moon in the Phoenix area during the solar event. In Tucson, maximum coverage could reach 69.9% and in Flagstaff, maximum coverage was predicted to be 61.2%.

The next time a solar eclipse will be experienced across the United States will be in 2045.

No eclipse glasses? No problem Here’s how to safely watch eclipse with everyday items

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Solar eclipse live stream: Watch live viewing on April 8