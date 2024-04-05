The solar eclipse is almost here. Check out the forecast for Delaware on the big day

The total solar eclipse is a few days away.

With Delaware’s week of heavy rain and flooding in the rearview, some might be wondering how the weather will play out on the day of the eclipse.

Here’s the forecast for the eclipse on April 8.

Will Delaware be cloudy during the eclipse on April 8, 2024?

While some areas are seeing their eclipse day get squandered by the appearance of heavy cloud cover, Delaware has not joined those ranks, according to reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model.

At 2 p.m. on April 8 in Delaware, when the main eclipse action kicks off, sky cover across the state will be at 37% for Wilmington, 37% for Dover and 37% for Georgetown. Sky cover is the percentage of the sky covered by opaque (not transparent) clouds.

Changes to path of totality: The path of totality for the eclipse has been updated. What will Delaware be able to see?

Weather in Delaware during the eclipse on April 8, 2024

As of April 5, the National Weather Service shows Monday in Delaware as being mostly sunny with a high near 61 across the state. Nightfall will become partly cloudy with a low around 44, but the eclipse will have concluded by then.

The first sight of rain next week isn’t forecast to hit Delaware until Tuesday night, with a 30% chance of showers.

No matter the weather on April 8, don’t forget to apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing and use instruments deemed safe for solar eclipse viewing, like verified solar eclipse glasses and solar filters.

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Solar eclipse weather forecast in Delaware for Monday, April 8, 2024