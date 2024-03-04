Solar eclipse 2024: What Oklahoma communities will have the longest time in totality?

On April 8, areas of Oklahoma will experience a total solar eclipse for the first time in more than 100 years.

The eclipse will start in southwest Texas and move across the United States, including directly over southeast Oklahoma towns like Broken Bow, Idabel, Hugo and Antlers.

During the eclipse, the moon will completely block out the sun, casting a shadow on the Earth.

Depending on where you are, the eclipse will last just minutes in your community.

Here's how long the solar eclipse will last in your area of Oklahoma.

What Oklahoma towns are in the path of totality?

How long will the eclipse last in Oklahoma?

The Oklahoma towns that will experience the longest span of totality, or darkness when the moon completely covers the sun, include Idabel and Broken Bow, according to Eclipse2024.org.

Totality will last around 4 minutes and 18 seconds in Idabel, and 4 minutes and 16 seconds in Broken Bow.

There are a few unincorporated communities in Oklahoma that will see about an extra second of totality.

What time will the 2024 eclipse be in Oklahoma?

The eclipse will enter Oklahoma as it crosses the Red River at about 12:27 p.m., and exit the state at about 3:07 p.m., according to National Eclipse.

But the total eclipse, the direct casting of the Moon's shadow, will only last from about 1:44 p.m. to 1:51 p.m. in the state, Great American Eclipse estimates.

The center path of the eclipse, where totality lasts the longest, travels through Oklahoma for a mere 31 miles, the shortest distance of any state through which the centerline travels.

