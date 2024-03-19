Solar eclipse 2024: Will Mohawk Valley schools be in session on April 8?

Area students shouldn’t miss a once-in-a-lifetime natural event because they’re stuck in science (or social studies or music or language arts) class.

Although April 8 is a school day, the eclipse will peak at 3:24 p.m. in the Mohawk Valley, after most schools are out. Of course, the moon will only 99% percent block the sun in the Mohawk Valley. Anyone who wants to enter the path of totality, where the moon will completely block the sun, will need to leave earlier for Syracuse or the Adirondacks.

But many area schools will have early dismissal that day, giving families time to drive, and some are planning to close schools that day thanks to unused snow days.

The path of totality – when the moon completely blocks the sun – is roughly 124 miles wide. On April 8 much of Central New York will enjoy the path of totality for the Great American Eclipse.

The Utica City School District will have a half day. The Oriskany Central School District will dismiss secondary students at 12:15 p.m. and elementary students at 1 p.m. The Brookfield Central School District will dismiss at noon.

The Holland Patent Central School District will be closed. The Whitesboro Central School District’s elementary students will have a half day with parent-teacher conferences in the afternoon.

The Dolgeville Central School District may decide to close.

And the Sauquoit Valley Central School District school board will decide whether to close, switch to a half day or remain open as usual at a meeting on March 19. If the board votes for a half day, the high school science department will organize a voluntary field trip to a park in or near the path of totality, Superintendent David Stayton said.

After its early dismissal, Adirondack will host the Adirondack Community Eclipse Extravaganza at its middle and high school with free eclipse glasses for students and staff, an emcee, Touch a Truck, food trucks, large games, face painting, cookie decorating and commemorative shirts for order, Superintendent Kristy McGrath said.

Before the eclipse

Many schools are also using the eclipse as a teachable moment, bringing it into classrooms in the weeks before the eclipse. Adirondack elementary students had a National Weather Service presentation on the eclipse on March 12.

And middle and elementary students in the Camden Central School District will hear from National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Pellerito on March 28. He’ll explain both solar and lunar eclipses using pictures and graphics to make them easier to understand, Superintendent Ravo Root said. He’ll also talk about what will happen in this area on April 8, the rarity of eclipses and the need to take precautions to view eclipses safely.

In Camden, high school students will also learn about eclipses, but by watching a series of four video clips during morning announcements between Feb. 8 and April 5, Root said.

The Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES Science Center has also stepped up to help local districts prepare for the eclipse. It’s giving them eclipse glasses for safe viewing and educational materials to help teach students. And it’s put together a webpage with links to interactive maps and other information on the eclipse.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Solar eclipse 2024: Mohawk Valley schools change April 8 schedules