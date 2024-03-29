Solar eclipse 2024 events: places to get eclipse glasses and view the eclipse on April 8

April 8th's solar eclipse will, weather permitting, give locals in the Shenandoah Valley a glimpse close to 90% totality. And there are a few events to help you prepare and view this rare event.

Know of an event we should add in the days leading up to April 8? Let us know and we'll add it!

Free glasses and a viewing party at the Staunton library

Get up to two pairs of eclipse glasses per household free with any in-library check-out starting Wed., Apr. 3, or by attending the viewing party starting at 1 p.m. on Mon., Apr. 8. While supplies last: first come, first-served with no reservations for glasses accepted. All ages.

As with the last eclipse in 2017, people will come to the library lawn to view the eclipse. The viewing party starts at 1 p.m.

VDOT advice: headlights on, eclipse glasses off while driving, please

If your afternoon plans Monday, April 8 include driving, Virginia Department of Transportation has some advice

Do not pull over and park on the shoulders or ramps of highways to view or photograph the eclipse

Choose a safe location to stop and see the celestial event

After choosing a safe viewing location, be sure to exit your vehicle cautiously

Just driving through? Motorists should anticipate reduced visibility and are encouraged to turn on their headlights. Drivers should not wear eclipse sunglasses while driving. There will also likely be congestion along highways as the sky darkens and even after the event as travelers return to the roads.

Smith Mountain Lake viewing event 2 p.m. on April 8

This favorite among area Virginia State Parks will host a viewing party on eclipse day. Eclipse glasses will be available for $1 while they last.

You can find more Virginia Park events listed here, including a down-to-the-minute estimate for when the eclipse will be at its fullest at each park.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Eclipse viewing in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County for the April 8 solar eclipse