Solar Eclipse 2024: Darkness falling over Northeast Ohio on April 8 | Live updates

If the skies are clear, all of Greater Akron should have a spectacular view of the once-in-a-lifetime full solar eclipse happening here. To safely view it with your eyes, a mobile phone camera or a telescope, however, you'll need to use a special filter. Without a filter, you could permanently damage your eyes.

Good morning, sunshine!

After months of anticipation, emergency preparedness planning and hype, the day of the solar eclipse is finally here.

The peak of the solar eclipse -- when the moon completely blocks the sun, save for a shimmering ring of golden sunshine called a "corona" -- will happen at 3:14 p.m. in Akron and will last 2 minutes, 46 seconds before darkness starts to lift. That time will vary seconds or milliseconds in surrounding areas.

How well we'll be able to see the phenomenon depends on the weather. In recent days, the forecast has fluctuated from rain and clouds to sunshine, but whatever happens, we'll experience daytime darkness.

When was the last solar eclipse seen in Ohio?

For Ohioans, this is once-in a lifetime event. The last total solar eclipse visible here was in 1806, just three years after Ohio was named a U.S. state and 30 years before a fledgling Akron was incorporated as a village.

All of Greater Akron today is in the U.S. zone of totality, a thin band of area stretching from San Antonio, Texas, through Indianapolis and Northeast Ohio and on to Niagara Falls, New York.

Solar eclipse 2024 will bring unprecedented traffic to Akron, Cleveland

Because of the rarity of the total solar eclipse and the limited places to see see it in its totality, Northeast Ohio today is expected to be swamped today with visitors pouring in from central and southern Ohio, surrounding states, and other places beyond the zone of totality.

The Akron Beacon Journal has reporters and photographers stationed across the region covering Greater Akron watch parties, the celestial thrill at Cedar Point and the unprecedented sky show leading before 2024 home opener for the Cleveland Guardians.

Eclipse traffic: How bad will the roads get at the time of totality?

We'll also be following the weather, traffic jams and potential service interruptions, including cell phone service, as crowds descend on Northeast Ohio, searching for the best view of the eclipse.

David Walker and Alicia Hammett, both of Akron, use special glasses to safely view the partial solar eclipse that happened here in 2017. Looking at a solar eclipse without these specialized glasses, which are much darker than sun glasses, can cause blindness.

You can follow all of our reporting here live, as eclipse day 2024 unfolds:

Eclipse weather: What is the forecast today in Akron?

Rain and low-level clouds are currently moving throughout Northeast Ohio, according to a post on X from the National Weather Service in Cleveland. The rain should be gone by noon today and some low-level clouds will linger over Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.

Temperatures across the region are expected to reach the low 70s today. There will be a brief drop in temperature during the solar eclipse's peak around 3 p.m. today but once the sun is uncovered, the temperature will rise again.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: When is the solar eclipse? Follow the April 8 phenomenon in Ohio