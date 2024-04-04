Solar eclipse 2024: Are clouds still in the weather forecast? See the latest.

T-minus 4 days.

On Monday afternoon, a total eclipse of the sun will cross over a dozen states as it traverses from Texas to Maine. Millions of people are expected to travel to see it.

Indeed, for just the second time in seven years, day will suddenly become night for a few brief, wondrous minutes as the orbiting moon blocks the sun's light along a southwest-to-northeast path across the continent.

But where will clouds ruin the spectacle?

Here's the latest 'bad news' weather forecast

AccuWeather long-range expert Joe Lundberg said places along or near the path of totality that will have poor viewing conditions appear to be from Missouri and Kansas southward into central and east Texas, where it is likely to be rather cloudy with showers and perhaps some thunderstorms.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a branch of the National Weather Service, agrees, predicting that "cloud cover in the path of totality continues to look most likely from Texas through southern Arkansas, as well as for portions of the Ohio Valley, including Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania."

In addition to the clouds, the WPC also forecasts stormy weather: "Rain showers and thunderstorms are becoming more likely across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Some of the storms may become severe Monday night."

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio, Texas, said Wednesday that "this is generally a bad news event for stargazers, or um, eclipse watchers."

Hawks and wind turbines spin lazy circles in the air near Trent, Texas, as a partial eclipse of the sun makes for a unique sunset June 10, 2002.

Where are clear skies expected?

Clear skies in the path of totality are most likely in northern New England and upstate New York, and have become more likely from southern Missouri into central Indiana, the Weather Prediction Center said.

Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman predicts that "northern New England could have some of the best weather in the country for viewing."

The National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont is also on board with the good forecast, saying that "dry conditions and mostly sunny skies in the Northeast will make for favorable conditions for viewing the total solar eclipse."

Vermont braces for the expected onslaught of visitors

On Monday, itty-bitty Vermont is going to feel much more crowded.

Leading up to the solar eclipse, nearly a quarter million visitors are expected to swarm the Green Mountain State due to its position within the path of totality.

To avoid the heavy traffic and overall chaos of the day, the Vermont Agency of Transportation advises Vermonters to “hunker down” and forego driving on April 8 if they can help it. Many northern Vermont schools and some businesses, for instance, are taking heed and closing for the eclipse.

Fifth grader Jonah Branch tests out eclipse glasses while helping teach third grade STEM class on April 2, 2024, in Buda, Texas. Fifth graders learned about the eclipse and created presentations to teach the third graders.

Is it safe to drive during an eclipse?

It's safe to drive during an eclipse as long as you don't look up at the sky. AAA is telling drivers to be focused on the road if they are operating a car during the total solar eclipse.

"Anyone operating a vehicle should not be attempting to look up at the sky during the eclipse – their eyes should be on the road," said Aixa Diaz, a spokeswoman from AAA.

The automobile insurance company is advising Americans who want to safely view the total eclipse to "find a safe place to park (not on the side of a road or highway) away from other traffic and then wear your eclipse glasses," Diaz said.

Why don't eclipses happen every month?

Why don't eclipses happen more often — perhaps every month as a part of the lunar cycle? There's a simple answer: The orbits of the Earth and the moon are out-of-sync and they only briefly align to form occasional eclipses, according to NASA.

Specifically, the moon’s orbit is tilted about 5 degrees compared to the plane of Earth’s orbit around the sun. Because of this tilt, the moon — as seen from Earth’s perspective — usually appears to pass above or below the sun, NASA said.

