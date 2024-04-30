Social Media Reacts To Trump Being Allowed To Attend Barron's Graduation

Tuesday marked the best of times and the worst of times for Donald Trump ― at least that’s the joke spreading across social media.

Judge Juan Merchan officially gave the former president permission to attend the high school graduation of his youngest child, Barron, on May 17, announcing court for Trump’s hush money trial would not be in session that day.

Merchan didn’t sign off on the attendance sooner because he said he needed to see how the trial was going ― a statement the Trump family turned into right-wing outrage.

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, ridiculed the tizzy by noting he wasn’t sure whether his former client ever attended the graduations of his other kids, adding, “I’m sure Melania is extremely excited he’s not going to be there.”

However, social media users pointed out that Merchan’s decision means good news for Trump in that he gets to attend his son’s graduation, as well as bad news because now he’s actually expected to attend his son’s graduation.

Naturally, folks on X, formerly Twitter, suggested Trump should be careful what he wishes for, while expressing sympathy for his son.

Poor Barron. Donald is now gonna have to show up to his graduation.



Methinks he’s not gonna be pleased having his classmates thunder stolen when Trump makes their graduation all about him.



Or having them bring up how daddy was cheating on his mom when she was pregnant with… pic.twitter.com/18OYgGpyFU — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 30, 2024

Live shot of Donald Trump when he realizes he has to go to Barron’s graduation now. pic.twitter.com/kcW1lG6fia — Teapot Dome was Amateur Hour!🇺🇦 (@HarrenGWarding) April 30, 2024

Now that the judge has told Donald Trump he doesn't have to be in court on the day of his son Barron’s graduation, the only thing preventing him from attending is his narcissistic refusal to acknowledge the accomplishments of anyone but himself. pic.twitter.com/BF1TFmuo3g — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) April 30, 2024

BREAKING: Barron Trump has appealed Judge Merchan's decision to let his father attend his graduation. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) April 30, 2024

Judge Merchan has granted Trump's request to attend Barron's graduation on May 17th, since he says the trial is moving along quickly.



I’ll bet you ten bucks Trump skips the graduation and plays golf instead. Any takers? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 30, 2024

Honestly, the judge basically forcing Trump to attend Barron’s graduation is probably worse for him than the $9000 in contempt fines. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 30, 2024

The judge is letting Trump go to Barron’s graduation which is undoubtedly the last thing he wanted because he can’t whine about it anymore and now he actually has to go to the damn thing. 😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 30, 2024

Now Trump has to attend Barron’s graduation.



Careful what you wish for.



He will make it all about himself though. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 30, 2024

Judge Merchan: You can go to Barron's graduation.



Trump: Wait, who? Shit! Are you sure? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 30, 2024

BARRON, I’M COMING TO YOUR GRADUATION! pic.twitter.com/sg1HMTlTzM — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) April 30, 2024

Related...