Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump's Courthouse Birthday Greeting To His Wife

Former first lady Melania Trump turned 54 on Friday and her husband, Donald Trump, shared a birthday greeting from the New York courthouse where his hush money trial is currently taking place.

His statement was chock-full of the love, warmth and romance that people naturally associate with the ex-president.

“I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday,” Donald Trump told reporters outside the courtroom.

“It would be nice to be with her, but I’m at a courthouse for a rigged trial. It’s a rigged trial. Terrible. But we’re doing very well in this rigged trial.”

Trump claims he would be with Melania for her birthday but he has to be in court pic.twitter.com/fZqmEK166G — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2024

The 2024 presidential candidate’s message to his wife touched the hearts of many people on X, formerly Twitter, who were obviously jealous of the love shared between the couple.

BREAKING: Trump gives Melania the best gift she has ever received https://t.co/uS3tQsoyls — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 26, 2024

Trump truth socialed saying he would debate President Biden tonight. He’s already forgotten he’s supposed to be heading back to Florida after court for his wife’s birthday. #NotFitForOfficehttps://t.co/Cq7llVsUet — MY BODY, MY CHOICE (@votebluu) April 26, 2024

Some noted the irony of his birthday greeting to Melania Trump given that Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women at the center of the trial, have said that they had affairs with Trump — claims that he has denied.

She could join him in the courtroom. Or he could have avoided other women. There were and are other options. https://t.co/4EHpe8Slie — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) April 26, 2024

Someone should ask him who he was married to when he paid the hush money at the heart of this trial to 2 women with whom he had affairs. https://t.co/9Mn4QrkbS4 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 26, 2024

Trump also claims he never met Stormy Daniels and he got more votes than Biden in 2020. This claim has no more validity than those. https://t.co/0fZSilhQ8h — Rebekah, Caffeinated Crone ☕️ (@RebekahWriter) April 26, 2024

