Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump's Courthouse Birthday Greeting To His Wife

David Moye
·2 min read
6
Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump's Courthouse Birthday Greeting To His Wife
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former first lady Melania Trump turned 54 on Friday and her husband, Donald Trump, shared a birthday greeting from the New York courthouse where his hush money trial is currently taking place.

His statement was chock-full of the love, warmth and romance that people naturally associate with the ex-president.

“I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday,” Donald Trump told reporters outside the courtroom.

“It would be nice to be with her, but I’m at a courthouse for a rigged trial. It’s a rigged trial. Terrible. But we’re doing very well in this rigged trial.”

The 2024 presidential candidate’s message to his wife touched the hearts of many people on X, formerly Twitter, who were obviously jealous of the love shared between the couple.

Some noted the irony of his birthday greeting to Melania Trump given that Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women at the center of the trial, have said that they had affairs with Trump — claims that he has denied.

Related...