Snyder County Libraries to hold annual mini-golf fundraiser

Apr. 19—SELINSGROVE — Snyder County Libraries will hold its annual miniature golf fundraising event on May 3 and 4.

A mini-golf course will be set up throughout Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove.

An adults-only event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 3. Tickets are $30 for individuals and $50 for couples and includes food, two alcoholic beverages and one round of golf.

All ages are invited to participate on May 4 at a cost of $5 per person. Food will be available for purchase.

The goal is to raise $25,000 for the four county libraries in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, Beavertown and McClure.

"We are excited to bring back Library Mini Golf for another year of fun and fundraising," said Libraries Executive Director David Bauman. "This event not only provides a unique recreational experience but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission of fostering educational resources within the community."

Tickets can be purchased by visiting sclgolf24.givesmart.com or by calling or visiting any branch.

Businesses are also invited to participate as sponsors, decorate a hole and compete for a prize.

For more information about sponsorship, call or email Bauman at 570-374-7163 or david.bauman@snydercountylibraries.org.