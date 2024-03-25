Snowstorm unleashes blizzard conditions across Plains, Midwest

A powerful storm has begun to unleash heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the north-central United States, prompting severe weather warnings, school closures and major road closures.

Meteorologists say the storm could dump between 6-12 inches from central Nebraska to northeastern Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service, which added that, in heavier bands, snow could fall at rates of 1-2 inches per hour.

"Heavy snow and gusty winds approaching 50 mph will produce blizzard conditions with near zero visibility into early Tuesday," the weather service warned. "Travel could be nearly impossible. Power outages and tree damage are likely in some areas due to the heavy and wet snow combined with icing and strong winds."

The storms already have created disruptions and closures. South Dakota State University announced the campus will be closed through Monday night. And many school districts across South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin announced classes were either canceled or delayed.

The blizzard conditions have also prompted authorities to close parts of major highways, including Interstate 80 and U.S. 30, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Across east Texas through the Lower Mississippi Valley, thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes are anticipated into Monday night, the National Weather Service said. Heavy rain and flash flooding could stretch as south as Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

Meteorologists anticipate the storm's major impacts to subside by Wednesday, the weather service said.

Meanwhile in the Northeast, more than 100,000 households were still without power after a powerful storm dumped over 20 inches of snow in some areas over the weekend, according to a database maintained by USA TODAY.

