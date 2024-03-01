Snapchat showed Pensacola man driving 150 mph. He was sentenced to life for killing 2.

Circuit Judge John Simon sentenced a Pensacola man to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on multiple counts of vehicular homicide Friday.

The jury convicted 24-year-old Zhonterius Jones on two counts of vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

On Dec. 3, 2021, Jones was driving a Nissan Infiniti with Demetrius Anderson, Demarius Nickerson Sr. and Lewis Finklea as passengers. They were traveling down Beverly Parkway when Jones lost control of the car, leading it to cross over a median and flip, hit a building, hit a brick railing and come to rest inside a second building, according to an arrest report.

"During my investigation, I became aware of a Snapchat video taken before the crash," an arrest report says. "The video starts from the front passenger seat and the front passenger leans the video to show the speedometer."

In the video, the speedometer shows the vehicle traveling 150 mph. Nickerson and Anderson died in the crash, and Finklea was paralyzed.

Finklea was in the passenger seat and took the video of vehicle's speedometer, according to court records.

According to the prosecution, Jones qualified for a life sentence due to the serious nature of the victims' injuries.

