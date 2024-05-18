Small plane hits wires, crashes in Crawford County

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suffered minor injuries after the small plane he was flying hit high-tension wires Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old Stone Creek man was flying an Air Tractor AT-602 plane near State Route 602 and Country Road 26 in Crawford County at approximately 2:30 p.m. when he hit the wires, causing the plane to crash into a field.

The man refused medical treatment or transportation to the hospital after the crash.

According to its website, the AT-602 is a single-engine plane primarily used as a crop duster.

The highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, New Washington Fire, First Life EMS, and American Electric Power Company.

The crash remains under investigation and the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified, police said.

