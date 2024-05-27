Small plane flips while landing at Pierson Municipal Airport injuring one

A small airplane flipped over on landing at Pierson Municipal Airport Sunday evening causing minor injuries to one of the occupants, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The airport, located at 100 E. Washington Ave., is owned by the town of Pierson and is one of the few grass airstrips in the county.

According to the airplane's tail number, the plane is a Cessna 172S and is owned by Phoenix East Aviation LLC of Daytona Beach. A second occupant of the airplane was uninjured, according to the sheriff's office.

