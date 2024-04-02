'Slow turnout' so far in on Election Day in Green Bay, city clerk Celestine Jeffreys says

GREEN BAY − Election day is underway in the midst of bad weather and a visit from Republican Donald Trump.

There is a mix of races on the ballot, including the presidential preference primary, two state referendum questions, and municipal and school boards. Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys said at an 11 a.m. news conference that with the rough weather the turnout so far has been slow.

"We do get a call from all our poll locations at 10 a.m. with the numbers of voters they've had," she said. "Those numbers didn't look very high."

As of 10:30 a.m. 25 out of 29 wards of absentee ballots had been processed with a total of 5,072 returned.

There are 49,083 registered voters in the city of Green Bay, a number Jeffreys said varies from 45,000 to 55,000. "Because people move, people pass away unfortunately or people move in," she said. "These numbers always vary."

Efficiency and security are the main focus for these elections

Jeffreys said there were little changes in these elections which will make things more efficient and secure. One of them is that there were more trainings for poll workers over security protocols. Election materials were previously divided and sent to poll stations to make it easier for workers . Also, digital sticks, which have the elections results, will go directly to Brown County, whereas in the past they would go to the city clerk first.

"In order for the county to report the unofficial results in the evening," she said. "They need to receive those a little earlier."

Jeffreys took a moment to acknowledge poll workers and said there will be more training for the upcoming elections.

"They are really great," Jeffreys said. "Just remember, the poll workers are your neighbors so, thank them when you go in and vote."

Voters can go to polling centers and register but they must bring proof of resident and identity — a bill and driver's license. At myvote.wi.gov voters can find where to vote.

"People can continue to return absentee ballots in person up to 8 o'clock," she said. "Do not put them in the mail, bring them in person."

Voters fill out their ballots on Tuesday at the Green Bay Labor Temple for the spring election.

What is on the ballot in Wisconsin today?

At the top of the ballot will be the presidential preference primary. President Joe Biden and Donald Trump are the only candidates still campaigning, although you'll see other names on the ballot. You can also choose "uninstructed delegation" or write in a name.

What are the state referendum questions?

QUESTION 1: "Use of private funds in election administration. Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum?"

QUESTION 2: "Election officials. Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?"

More: Wisconsin's April 2 referendum questions and the 'Zuckerbucks' debate, explained

When are the polls open today

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Winter storm hampers early voting on Election Day in Green Bay