Slocomb student appointed to Military Academy

SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN) — A Slocomb High student has been chosen to attend one of the most well-known military academies in the country.

Linda Andral will attend the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville nominated her for the chance to attend West Point in January 2024.

Andral and eleven other appointees will represent Alabama in the class of 2028 at the United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, and Merchant Marine Academy.

“America’s national security depends on brave young men and women who answer the call to serve in our armed forces,” said Tuberville. “Receiving an appointment to a U.S. service academy is a high honor that requires much sacrifice. Each of these students have worked extremely hard to reach this point, and there’s no doubt that Alabama is sending our very best. It was an honor to nominate these Alabamians for an appointment, and I have no doubt that they’ll continue to make our state and country proud.”

To be nominated for one of the academies, appointees go through an extensive application process, which includes completing the required ACT and SAT exams and providing letters of recommendation, a school transcript, and the required application form.

Once graduated from the academies, students must commit to five years of active duty service.

The complete list of students who received and accepted the academy appointments in Alabama is below:

United States Air Force Academy:

Barrett Grant: Pelham, AL; Briarwood Christian High School

United States Naval Academy:

Dabeen Choi: Montgomery, AL; Loveless Academy Magnet Program High School

Branum Carmichael Lloyd: Mountain Brook, AL; Mountain Brook High School

Greyson Wood; Auburn, AL; Auburn High School

United States Military Academy:

Charles Grigsby: Huntsville, AL; Grissom High School

Aidan Aboud: Mobile, AL; Kwajalein High School

Connor Hofbauer: Auburn, AL; St. Andrews High School

Jackson Seidman: Auburn, AL; Auburn High School

Jordan Wilson: Auburn, AL; West Point Scholarship to Georgia Military College

GaryLane Black: Hoover, AL; Grad Cumberland Valley High School

