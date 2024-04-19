SLO County’s top administrator pick was convicted of grand theft 30 years ago, records show

The man picked to be San Luis Obispo County’s top administrator was convicted of felony grand theft 30 years ago in Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County court records.

But his record was expunged and he told a Chico TV station in 2022 that he “took responsibility for (his) actions.”

On Tuesday, the county announced it had selected Cal Poly alum Matt Pontes to be its next county administrative officer and said the Board of Supervisors would vote to make the hire official at its meeting next week.

The announcement included no mention of Pontes’ previous criminal history, although he did tell Action News Now that he has always disclosed that history to previous employers.

According to court records reviewed by The Tribune, Pontes was convicted of felony grand theft of more than $950 in money, labor or property in Santa Maria in 1994. The case was later expunged from his record.

A person gets a conviction expunged when a judge finds they have completed the terms of their sentence and do not have a high likelihood of reoffending. It’s meant to help those convicted of crimes find employment and housing.

Pontes also was charged with petty theft with a prior conviction and taking personal property of another in San Luis Obispo County in 1997, District Attorney records show, but the petty theft charge was dismissed by prosecutors and the property charge was discharged, which means there was no punishment imposed for the alleged crime. A discharge is not a conviction.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court told The Tribune the discharge had also been expunged from Pontes’ record.

In April 2022, Pontes told Action News Now he was convicted of felony theft during the 1990s, but said his record was later expunged after he worked through the legal process.

“I made a massive mistake as a young man and I have worked extremely hard over the last three decades and garnered a proven track record to overcome,” Pontes said in a statement to Action News Now. “First and foremost, I took responsibility for my actions. I have always disclosed this incident to my prior employers and informed them that I have been cleared of all charges/allegations.”

In the statement, Pontes said he committed the crime in 1994 before he turned 21.

“There were other parties involved however, and I pled to a ‘felony embezzlement’ charge for $420,” Pontes said in the statement. “I immediately accepted responsibility, was accountable and apologetic for my actions. Given the facts and history and working through the legal process, it was fully expunged, my record completely cleared and has been so ever since.”

Contrary to his statement, The Tribune could not locate records pertaining to a felony embezzlement charge against Pontes. Court documents reviewed by The Tribune indicated Pontes was convicted of felony grand theft and later charged with petty theft.

The Tribune reached out to Pontes and several county officials for comment on this story.

County Supervisor John Peschong declined to comment on Pontes’ history as it is a personnel issue.

The County Counsel’s Office, supervisors Debbie Arnold, Dawn Ortiz-Legg, Jimmy Paulding and Bruce Gibson, county spokesperson Jeanette Trompeter and Pontes himself did not immediately respond to The Tribune’s requests for comment.

The county administrative officer oversees the county budget and staff, and Pontes comes to the job with related experience in Shasta, Santa Barbara and Kern counties. He most recently served as the director of wildfire and forest ecology at Sierra Pacific Industries, “where he worked with private, tribal, state, and federal agencies to combat destructive wildfires and safeguard ecosystems across California, Oregon and Washington,” the news release said.

Shasta County supervisor revealed conviction

Pontes’ criminal history was revealed publicly by Shasta County Supervisor Patrick Jones in April 2022, according to the Action News Now article on April 18, 2022.

Pontes said Jones threatened to tell the public about Pontes’ criminal history if he did not resign from his position as Shasta County’s chief executive officer, according to Action News Now.

“This ‘news’ today is politically driven by Jones — he is trying to further divide and destroy our community and county,” Pontes said in the statement to the news station. “This is the most hostile work environment that I have ever experienced, and I refuse to be bullied, blackmailed and coerced.”

On April 19, 2022, after Pontes’ criminal history was revealed to the public, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to issue a written statement of support for Pontes, according to the meeting minutes. Jones cast the lone dissenting vote.

A month later, Pontes resigned from his position as Shasta County’s chief executive officer, Action News Now reported.

After Pontes resigned, Shasta County Supervisor Mary Rickert said in a statement that she was “deeply saddened” by his resignation, Action News Now reported.

“He has accomplished many things while CEO of Shasta County despite the pandemic and the tumultuous and toxic political climate. He is a man of integrity and honor and I wish him well in his next endeavors,” she said in the statement.

Pontes picked after previous CAO was fired for inappropriate workplace behavior

The county embarked on a nationwide search for a new CAO after the board fired John Nilon on Nov. 17, 2023, following reports from numerous women who accused him of “uncomfortable touching” and messages.

Nilon was hired as the interim CAO on May 1 after Wade Horton resigned from the position in March.

Assistant county administrative officer Rebecca Campbell temporarily filled the position when Nilon was removed.

The new information comes as the county is already involved in an embezzlement case regarding a employee.

The county recently fired Norman Hibble from the IT department after he was charged with 12 counts of embezzlement for using a county-issued credit card for personal purchases, included DJ equipment and an electric scooter, totaling more than $250,000.

A criminal case regarding Hibble is ongoing.