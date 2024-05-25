SLCPD arrests over 30 people on popular Utah trails

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police arrested more than 30 people on the Jordan River and Folsom trails on Thursday, seizing fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

SLCPD reportedly worked with multiple law enforcement agencies to conduct the drug interdiction operation. The goal was to identify, locate, and arrest drug dealers, traffickers, and buyers along the trails, police said.

In October of 2023, police began increased enforcement along the Jordan River Trail as well as in communities along the trail to address criminal activity.

“Recognizing the issues required a multi-disciplinary approach, the SLCPD began coordinating with city, regional, and state agencies to address the community concerns along the Jordan River Trail,” a press release from SLCPD states.

Weekly strategy meetings with law enforcement and other stakeholders are ongoing, according to SLCPD.

No further information is available at this time.

