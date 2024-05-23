SLC man dies after jet skiing incident in Morgan Co. reservoir

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 29-year-old man from Salt Lake City died Wednesday evening after jet skiing at East Canyon Reservoir in Morgan County, Utah.

Authorities have made contact with the family, although no name is being released at this time.

Witnesses told authorities he was riding his jet ski and rammed into rocks on the shore. According to Drew Powers with DNR law enforcement, the man was pronounced dead on scene.

His body has been recovered by state park officials.

