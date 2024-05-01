Slain 'Midtown Jane Doe,' Who Vanished in 1960s, ID'd Using DNA of 9/11 Victim's Mother

Patricia Kathleen McGlone disappeared around 1969, and was found bound and strangled under a Manhattan building in 2003, police say

NYPD 'Midtown Jane Doe' has been identified as Patricia Kathleen McGlone

In 2003, construction workers found the body of a teen female who'd been bound and encased in cement under a Manhattan building, per police

With evidence from the scene, the NYPD says they traced the case back to 1969

The teen, initially named "Midtown Jane Doe," has finally been identified more than 50 years since her disappearance, police say

A teenager who vanished in New York City in the 1960s — and whose remains were found in 2003 — has been identified after authorities connected her DNA to the relative of a 9/11 victim.

The cold case involving the teenager's body, which was found under a Manhattan building, has been traced back to around 1969, when the 16-year-old vanished from her Brooklyn neighborhood, New York Police Department Detective Ryan Glas said, per NBC New York and CBS News.

On Feb. 10, 2003, construction workers at a Manhattan building that was set to be demolished discovered a body that was encased in cement.

"When knocking through a concrete floor, a skull rolled out," Glas told NBC New York.

According to investigators, the body was in the fetal position and bound with an electrical cord, NBC New York and CBS News reported. The body was buried in a carpet and encased in the cement, per authorities.

The medical examiner said the teen died from strangulation, per CBS News.

The victim was initially labeled “Midtown Jane Doe,” NBC New York and CBS News reported. More than 20 years later, police say they have now identified her as Patricia Kathleen McGlone.

The identification came after investigators pieced together bits of evidence that had been collected over decades.

When McGlone was found, police reportedly found a ring with her initials on it, Glas said, per the outlets. They also found a 1969-minted dime, which eventually led investigators to establish a timeline, per NBC New York.

Police were not able to identify her in the decades after her body was discovered, but in 2017, the cold case of the “Manhattan Jane Doe” was reopened, CBS News reported.

Police began applying modern forensic science using DNA evidence, per the outlet. They created "a suitable genetic profile," Glas said, which helped them link the profile to a list of potential relatives.

Authorities were not immediately able to trace her origin, however, since both her parents had died and she did not have any siblings, per CBS News. However, police obtained the DNA of a maternal cousin who turned out to be the mother of a 9/11 victim who had submitted her DNA after the terrorist attack.

“We were able to match that they were from the same family," Glas said, per NBC New York.

McGlone grew up in Brooklyn and attended Catholic school, Glas says, according to NBC New York. She was not reported missing by her family, and Glas says she may have run off voluntarily and gotten married, per CBS New York.

USA Today reports that according to Glas, school records showed that McGlone dropped out before getting married at age 16 and possibly having a child with her husband.



The outlet reports that it's not clear what happened to her child or husband.

Read the original article on People.