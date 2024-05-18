Skill Games vs. Slot Machine: What’s the Difference?

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Skill games those casino-like devices found at gas stations and local shops are popping up more and more in northeastern Pennsylvania.

In a joint reporting project with Times Leader Media Group 28/22’s Sydney Kostus takes a deep dive into regulations behind the games and how players hitting ‘push to play’ are benefiting the economy.

It’s the thrill of gambling at a casino betting money with a chance to win a jackpot, but it’s not about luck.

These devices are called ‘PA Skill Games’ however they look similar to slot machines. We hit the streets of Luzerne County to ask people if they knew the difference between the two.

“No, I don’t,” said Linda Lawler from Wilkes-Barre.

“I know the skill games are in like gas stations, stuff like that, but other than that I don’t really know a difference, no,” says Jacob Dobrowalski from Pittston.

“They’re both games,” added Suzanne Kwiatkowski from Wilkes-Barre.

“I think because poker maybe might be a skill machine, but other than that I don’t know,” stated Bob Rossi from Wilkes-Barre.

To find the answer we went to an expert at pace-o-matic. The leading skill game software provider in the nation.

“A slot machine, you press the button, and you hope that you win or lose based on some math equation or algorithm that’s in the game. Our games don’t have that. On every single play, you can win… you can win up to 105 percent every time it just depends on the way you play it,” explained Mike Barley the chief of Public Affairs officer at Pace-o-matic.

Another difference is you only need to be 18 years old to play.

Barley says the machines are popping up more across the Keystone State at fraternal clubs like the American Legion Post 655 in Larksville recognizing their revenue worth.

“We can use some of the revenue that we do to help with the upkeep of the building, upgrading the grounds, so we can have you know funds that assist with getting all the updates done,” says Louis Sewell the first vice commander at the American Legion Post 655.

Sewell says the games bring in around $6,000 per quarter. That money was going toward their brand-new metal roof.

But it’s not just clubs businesses like Wilkes-Barre Gold are seeing their value.

“It increases traffic, also too if I’m busy and there’s a line and some people don’t want to sit around, they’ll put a couple of bucks in to get a chance to win,” stated David Zongaro the owner/operator at Wilkes-Barre Gold.

28/22 News spoke to a player at BRB Games of Skill in Pittston. About the appeal of the Skill Games vs. Gambling, she credits the calmer environment.

“It’s not like crazy, you don’t have a lot of people like screaming and you know you’re kind of just being in your private little box area doing your thing,” continued Alisha Roman from Pittston

But how are these games regulated? Currently, Pace-o-matic officials say while they are legal. There are no regulations across the board and it’s based on the company.

Executive Director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of PA Josh Ercole says that’s the problem and he hopes regulations will bring protections and support lines for the gamer.

“With the skill games, there’s virtually nothing. There’s no number right now, and despite the fact that there’s no number, we still average around 100 calls a year for folks saying that skill games are their most problematic type of gambling,” explained Ercole.

In February Governor Josh Shapiro included skill games in his budget plan stating he would tax skill machines at 42% estimating 150 million dollars in revenue during the first year.

As more and more skilled gaming machines continue to pop up Ercole tells us he hopes education is kept in mind for those in Harrisburg.

“This doesn’t have to be a good or bad thing or a right or wrong thing, it’s simply the more we know, the better prepared we are as go into these different types of activities,” added Ercole.

28/22 News reached out to officials at Mohegan Sun for its stance in regards to PA gaming they stated in part:

We feel that regulatory and taxation parity are essential, especially as PA casinos contribute some of the highest gaming taxes in the nation. Something must change, and we’re encouraged by Governor Shapiro’s proposal to tax and regulate skill games as part of his 2024/25 budget. Mohegan Sun

