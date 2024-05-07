'Sketch artist did her dirty': Stormy Daniels' depiction in Trump trial captures attention

Stormy Daniels' testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial Tuesday including plenty of details but it was the court artist's sketch of the former adult film star that captured the internet's attention.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, appeared in court to share her version of events, detailing an alleged sexual encounter that occurred in July 2006.

Trump is currently on trial for falsifying business records, with prosecutors alleging that Trump covered up reimbursements paid to his former lawyer, who paid Daniels $130,000 in 2016 to keep details of the affair secret, USA TODAY reported.

Trump has continued to deny the encounter with Daniels occurred, but her testimony did shed light on what occurred that fateful night.

While the contents of Daniel’s testimony may have been revelatory, people couldn’t help but discuss how she was depicted by courtroom sketch artists online. Many agreed that she looked older in the drawing than she actually looked, while others poked fun at Daniels outright.

Here’s a sample of what people are saying online.

Courtroom sketch artist 'choose violence,' Stormy Daniels doesn't look like herself

A side-by-side comparison of the Stormy Daniels court sketch everyone's discussing online and a photograph of Daniels, who took the stand Tuesday to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with former president Donald Trump.

There seems to be a difference between the way the sketch artist thinks Daniels looks like and how everyone else sees her, a difference noted by several people across multiple posts.

Who the heck is the sketch artist for the first pic?? That looks like a disheveled woman in her 60s that ran a marathon this morning. Pic 2 depicts somewhat of Stormy Daniels' actual looks. pic.twitter.com/dDN0yzN4pu — Evie CG (@cg_evie) May 7, 2024

The sketch artist over at the Trump trial woke up and chose violence today, when she/he sketched Stormy Daniels this way 😂 pic.twitter.com/79EqmPUhex — Nadia (@offbeateffect) May 7, 2024

That's got to be one of the worst sketches of Stormy Daniels ever. ! 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/w2slrsLxFx — Carl Portman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Carl_Portman) May 7, 2024

Courtroom sketch artist rendition of Stormy Daniels on the stand pic.twitter.com/u1hmqkIpK8 — Amanda Corsin (@amandaaaaaz) May 7, 2024

There is just something about this court sketch that screams to me, “I belong in the Smithsonian!” When can I buy a print! #TrumpTrial #Trump #StormyDaniels #Stormy pic.twitter.com/kb0CRB8OBs — Chris Ho (Blue Checkmark) (@chrishophoto) May 7, 2024

You know that the court sketch artist is a Republican because Stormy Daniels might be a lot of bad things, but she definitely ain’t that ugly LOL pic.twitter.com/r7O5Rrgz7r — MP (@pjTeapot) May 7, 2024

This sketch artist rendition of Stormy Daniels looks like an episode of Snapped with the white trash woman on trial for doing something immoral. pic.twitter.com/uTkSv1C9n7 — UltraWendy (@WenDogeCoin) May 7, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stormy Daniels court sketch in Trump trial elicits range of reactions