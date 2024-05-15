Skeletal remains recovered in Stuart on Southeast Riverside Drive

STUART — Construction workers excavating the ground Wednesday at a home on Southeast Riverside Drive discovered skeletal remains, and police are investigating, the Stuart police chief said.

Chief Joseph Tumminelli said police early Wednesday were called to the home in the 1400 block of Southeast Riverside Drive, which is north of Southeast Ocean Boulevard and east of the downtown area.

The remains, he said, appear to be human.

Tumminelli said construction work was being done to an existing home when the discovery was made.

He said police are in the early stages of the investigation and must notify the Medical Examiner’s Office and “outside organizations.”

Police will research the ownership of the property and missing persons reports.

“This is going to go on for days,” Tuminelli said. “We just have to make sure that we're doing everything that we’re supposed to in this investigation.”

