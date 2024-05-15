Sheriff's officials investigate after 3-year-old dies after pool incident

MARTIN COUNTY — A 3-year-old girl died Monday after being pulled from a pool where she appeared to be swimming with siblings as her parents were in the area, Sheriff William Snyder said.

Snyder said the incident occurred at a home on Southwest Panther Terrace, which is west of Florida’s Turnpike off Southwest Locks Road in the Tropical Farms area.

“This is a tragic reminder that you can never be too careful with children and pools,” Snyder said.

He said officials were called about 6 p.m. Monday regarding a reported drowning.

The child’s parents, he said, took her to a fire station close to the home.

“The firefighters immediately began CPR on the child and transported her to (Cleveland Clinic) Martin South Hospital,” Snyder said. “At the hospital she was pronounced dead.”

Snyder said the parents indicated they were home, in their kitchen and living room area. He said there is a large window with a full view of the pool.

He said a 9-year-old boy and his 7-year-old brother reportedly were swimming with their 3-year-old sister, who wore a “floaty device” with a strap in the back. Snyder said it was secured and was appropriate for a child.

“The boys said that they were all jumping in and out of the pool including her and somehow during that playing the boys noticed the floaty on the water but not the girl in it,” Snyder said. “The 7-year-old looked down, saw her at the bottom of the pool.”

Snyder said he immediately brought her to the surface and to the side of the pool while the 9-year-old screamed for his parents.

“It's a tragic, tragic circumstance,” Snyder said.

He said deputies are investigating the incident.

