SJSO: Man shot by St. Johns County deputy while fleeing from traffic stop on State Road 207

An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a police chase on State Road 207 Friday night, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Matthew Dalton, 29, is accused of driving under the influence and fleeing law enforcement after deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop near SR-207 and State Road 312 around 11:30 p.m. Deputies said Dalton fled the traffic stop and drove south on SR-207, leading to a chase.

Deputies used stop sticks and a PIT maneuver during the chase, stopping Dalton's vehicle on the north onramp to Interstate 95 from SR-207.

According to SJSO, after the responding deputies exited their vehicles to take Dalton into custody, he drove toward them. In response, one of the deputies shot into the vehicle.

Dalton continued to flee and another PIT maneuver was used on his vehicle on SR-207 at Deerpark Boulevard, where deputies removed him from the vehicle.

Matthew Dalton

Dalton was shot in the leg and was taken via helicopter to a trauma center, according to deputies.

He was treated, released and booked into the St. Johns County Jail on charges of DUI and fleeing and eluding law enforcement. No one else was hurt during the incident.

The SJSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of the deputy-involved shooting and additional charges are expected.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: A St. Johns County sheriff's deputy shoots man fleeing a traffic stop