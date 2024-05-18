Six restaurants closed, pests seen at several places in Fort Worth health inspections

Six places were closed for serious health violations and live roaches were seen at multiple restaurants in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data.

There were 147 inspections from April 28 to May 11.

Fort Worth inspection scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations.

Ninja Sushi and Grill at 4714 Southwest Loop 820 was closed for serious health violations on April 19 and again on April 29 for multiple violations. It was cleared to reopen on May 2. It received 42 demerits and 21 demerits in follow-up inspections.

The Red Goose Saloon at 306 Houston Street was closed on May 7 due to unsanitary conditions and live pests.

Munchies To Go at 4708 East Rosedale St. was closed on April 29 due to no electricity or running water. Inspectors also observed ceiling damage throughout the establishment.

Y & H Stop N Save at 2912 Vaughn Blvd. was closed May 6 due to a fly infestation. It scored 23 demerits in a follow-up inspection.

La Michoacana Supermarket at 5519 James Ave. was ordered to close May 1 due to multiple violations.

Thai Terrace at 4220 West Vickery Blvd. was closed May 10 and was one of the multiple restaurants where live roaches were seen. It received a demerit in a follow-up inspection.

Three restaurants received over 30 demerits:

Ninja Sushi and Grill at 4714 Southwest Loop 820, 42

Kyushu Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi at 8933 Tehama Ridge Parkway, 34

Asian Star Buffet at 6920 Ridgmar Meadow Road, 32

Joe’s Pasta N Pizza at 9501 Clifford St., 31

Pho Noodle & Grill at 4601 West Freeway, 31

Ten others received high scores:

La Abuela Regina at 912 NW 25th St., 30

Y & H Stop N Save at 2912 Vaughn Blvd., 30

Braum’s Ice Cream at 7212 South Hulen St., 29

The Red Goose Saloon at 306 Houston St.,, 29

Thai Terrace at 4220 West Vickery Blvd., 28

Villa Grande Mexican Restaurant at 4120 Highway 360, 28

Italy Express at 4200 South Freeway, 27

Krab Kingz Seafood at 5250 North Tarrant Parkway, 27

Panaderia La Fe’ Bakery at 4210 Hemphill St., 27

Stockyards Hotel at 109 East Exchange Ave.,27

Ten other restaurants had follow-up inspections:

Asian Star Buffet at 6920 Ridgmar Meadow Road, 22

Joe’s Pasta N Pizza at 9501 Clifford St., 23

Kool Zone Stop 1 at 2800 Miller Ave., 25

La Abuela Regina at 912 NW 25th St., 17

Pho Noodle & Grill at 4601 West Freeway, 5

Super Food Mart at 1525 East Berry St., 12

Villa Grande Mexican Restaurant at 4120 Highway 360, 22

Wasabi Sushi Japanese Restaurant at 5443 South Hulen St., 25

Roaches were also seen at:

Kyushu Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi at 8933 Tehama Ridge Parkway

The Red Goose Saloon at 306 Houston St.

Italy Express at 4200 South Freeway

Cesar’s Tacos at 4728 South Freeway, 26

Williams Chicken at 1701 McClellan Court, 23

Flies and gnats were observed at:

Ninja Sushi and Grill at 4714 Southwest Loop 820

Kyushu Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi at 8933 Tehama Ridge Parkway

Y & H Stop N Save at 2912 Vaughn Blvd.

The Red Goose Saloon at 306 Houston Street

Thai Terrace at 4220 West Vickery Blvd

Panaderia La Fe’ Bakery at 4210 Hemphill St.

Stockyards Hotel at 109 East Exchange Ave.

Kool Zone Stop 1 at 2800 Miller Ave.

Taste Of Asia at 9324 Clifford St., 23

Burger King at 3112 East Berry St., 22

Burger Box at 4466 Southwest Blvd., 20

Fiesta Mart at 275 NE 28th Street, 29

Meso Maya II at 3050 South Hulen St., 17

Bella Pasta & Pizza at 3548 South Hills Ave., 16

Martha’s Mexican Cocina at 4240 Heritage Trace Parkway, 15

Burger King at 730 West Seminary Drive, 13

Funky Town Food Mart at 4800 Wichita St.,12

Super Food Mart at 1525 East Berry St.

Taco Cabana at 6551 North Beach St., 11

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for April 28th - May 11th, 2024. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.