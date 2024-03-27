Six presumed victims of Baltimore bridge collapse all from Latin America

People look out toward the Francis Scott Key Bridge following its collapse on 26 March.

People look out toward the Francis Scott Key Bridge following its collapse on 26 March. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images

The six likely victims of the Baltimore bridge collapse on Tuesday all appeared to be construction workers from Latin American countries, according to reports, including a father of three, Miguel Luna, from El Salvador, as authorities said they had recovered the black box recorder from the ship.

Since the container ship Dali crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge after losing power early on Tuesday morning, six members of a construction crew filling potholes on the major bridge are now presumed to be dead, according to state officials.

Related: ‘It seems impossible’: Baltimore residents grapple with bridge collapse

The immigrant services non-profit We Are Casa confirmed that Luna, 40, had lived in Maryland for at least 19 years.

“He is a husband, a father of three, and has called Maryland his home for over 19 years,” its executive director, Gustavo Torres, said in a statement. Luna’s son Marvin told the Washington Post he knew his father was on the bridge but he had not heard of the tragedy until friends called him.

The foreign affairs ministry of Guatemala confirmed that two of the workers were nationals, though it did not name them. It said the Guatemalan consul general had spoken with family members.

The Associated Press also reported one of the men, Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandova, was from Honduras.

A correspondent for Reforma reported that a Mexican embassy spokesperson in Washington said one of the victims was a Mexican national and that two others were from Guatemala and El Salvador.

Jesús Campos, a construction worker, said he knew the missing crew members and that they were all from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico. “It’s a difficult situation,” he said, speaking through a translator. “My friends were working on that bridge.”

Campos said the men all worked for the construction company, Brawner Builders, where he himself had worked for eight months – including on the overnight shift, until he was transferred to daytime hours one month ago.

He said the workers were low-income immigrants who used their wages to support family members in the US and abroad.

The contractor is based in Baltimore county, a senior executive said on Tuesday. “They were wonderful family people,” the executive, Jeffrey Pritzker, told the New York Times. “It’s just a very, very bad day.”

The Baltimore city councilmember Phylicia Porter told CNN on Tuesday that one body had been found, though the coast guard has yet to confirm it.

Two other people were rescued from the frigid waters. One was hospitalized at the Cowley shock trauma center and later discharged.

A National Transport Safety Board team boarded the Dali on Tuesday night, its chair, Jennifer Homendy, told CNN, where they retrieved the data recorder as part of an investigation into what happened and when.

The Wall Street Journal reported sources saying the investigation would explore whether contaminated fuel played a role in the incident, though no evidence has yet been cited to suggest that.

Maryland remains in a state of emergency.