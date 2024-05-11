Six file for County Commissioner seat being vacated by Garrido, as primary election set

Filing week has wrapped, setting the stage for crowded electoral races for Kitsap County Commissioner and Washington’s 6th Congressional District representative, and a host of state legislative seats in the August 6 primary.

As of 5 p.m. on May 10, the last day to file a declaration of candidacy, Charlotte Garrido has not filed for re-election to her District 2 Kitsap County Commissioner seat, which she has held for four consecutive terms since 2008.

Six candidates have filed to take her place. Among them are Stacey Smith, current director of Kitsap County Division of Aging and Long-term Care, running as a Democrat, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Oran Root, a Republican, both of whom ran for the position in 2020. They are joined by two Democrats, Bremerton City Councilman Jeff Coughlin and Matt Macklin, a Port Orchard lawyer who ran for the 26 District’s position 2 house representative seat in 2022, as well as Republican Sean Murphy and Paul Nuchims of the Abe Lincoln Democrat Party, who ran against Garrido in 2008.

Commissioner Christine Rolfes, who vacated her seat on the State Senate in June and was appointed to the county commission, is currently running unopposed to retain her District 1 seat.

Races for several Washington State House of Representative seats also shape up as primary races.

Incumbent Rep. Tara Simmions (D-Poulsbo) will defend her 23rd District Position 1 seat against Republican and U.S. Navy veteran Kurt Robertson of Silverdale and Independent candidate Tiffany Attrill of Bainbridge Island.

Rep. Greg Nance (D-Bainbridge Island) has filed for the 23rd District’s Position 2 seat he was appointed to in September by the Kitsap County Commissioners. He will face off against Democrat and Silverdale pediatric dentist John Gibbons, Republican Jaime Miles of Bainbridge Island, and Peninsula Community Health Services attorney Brynn Felix of Suquamish – who was also considered by the commissioners last year.

The 23rd District Senate position won’t see a primary, but incumbent Sen. Drew Hansen of Bainbridge Island will have a challenger in Ace Haynes of Suquamish.

Three candidates will vie to replace Rep. Spencer Hutchins (R-Gig Harbor) after he announced in February that he would not be seeking a second term for his Position 1 seat as 26th District Representative. Jesse Young, a Gig Harbor Republican who previously served as the same seat from 2014 to 2023, has thrown his hat in the ring alongside Adison Richards, a Democrat and attorney from Bremerton resident, and Republican Gig Harbor businessman and lobbyist Jim Henderson.

Rep. Michelle Caldier (R-Gig Harbor) has filed for re-election to her Position 2 seat as 26th District Representative, defending against four candidates: Gig Harbor independent Josh Smith, Democrat and Port Orchard resident Tiffiny Mitchell, Republican Rachel Harter, who ran for the position in 2022, and Democrat Lori McPherson.

District 35 State Representative Dan Griffey (R-Allyn) has filed for re-election to position 1, and is so far unopposed. Rep. Travis Couture (R-Allyn) will face off against Tumwater Democrat James DeHart for the 35th District seat Couture has held since 2022.

The race to replace Rep. Derek Kilmer as representative for Washington’s 6th Congressional District drew a packed schedule of candidates, including State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, 26th District state Sen. Emily Randall (D-Bremerton) and 35th District state Sen. Drew MacEwan (R-Allyn). The other two candidates are Republican Janis Clark and Independent J. Graham Ralston.

Kitsap voters will also see elections for all eight Kitsap Superior Court Judges, and state offices including governor, lieutenant governor, state schools superintendent, Secretary of State and more.

The 2024 primary election will be held August 6, and the general election is scheduled for November 5.

