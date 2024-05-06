County commissioner, state races shape up as election filing week opens

Election season is underway as filing week has begun for candidates planning to run in the 2024 primary and general election. Voters in Kitsap and statewide can count on a heavy election schedule in November, with races for the next U.S. President, Washington governor, two Kitsap County commissioner positions and all of our area's state legislative positions.

The race for Kitsap County’s District 2 County Commissioner is taking shape as Stacey Smith, current director of Kitsap County’s aging and long term care program, has filed for the position currently held by Charlotte Garrido. This won’t be Smith’s first attempte, having already run against Garrido in 2020.

Garrido has served the district, which mainly incorporates South Kitsap, for four consecutive terms since 2008. She had not filed for re-election as of Monday morning, and told the Kitsap Sun in mid-April that she had not yet made the decision. Bremerton City Council member Jeff Coughlin has not yet filed either, though he announced his candidacy on Facebook on April 15.

The 23rd District State Representative Position 2 seat, currently held by Greg Nance, is being contested by Peninsula Community Health Services attorney Brynn Felix of Suquamish and Silverdale pediatric dentist John Gibbons.

Rep. Nance (D-Bainbridge Island) was selected as the 23rd District State representative by the Kitsap County Commissioners – who also considered Felix – in September to fill the seat left vacant by Sen. Drew Hansen (D-Bainbridge Island) who was appointed to fill the 23rd District State Senate seat. Nance had not yet filed for re-election, though Hansen did on Monday morning, according to the Kitsap County Auditor's office.

The race to replace Rep. Derek Kilmer as representative for Washington’s 6th Congressional District drew several candidates with local ties on the first day of filing, like State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, state 26th District Sen. Emily Randall (D-Bremerton) and state 35th District Sen. Drew MacEwan (R-Allyn).

Rep. Spencer Hutchins’ (R-Gig Harbor) 26th District State Representative seat is up for grabs after he announced he would not seek a second term in February, and three candidates have already responded to the call.

Jesse Young, a Gig Harbor Republican who previously served as the same seat from 2014 to 2023, has filed to replace Hutchins alongside Adison Richards, a Democrat, Bremerton resident and attorney working for Kitsap Legal Services. Gig Harbor businessman and lobbyist Jim Henderson has also announced his candidacy for the seat, though he has not yet filed as of May 6.

The 26th District position 2 seat currently held by Rep. Michelle Caldier (R-Gig Harbor), will be contested by Gig Harbor independent Josh Smith, a former meteorologist for the National Weather Service meteorologist and Washington State Elections employee. Caldier had not filed as of Monday morning.

District 35 State Representatives Dan Griffey (R-Allyn) and Travis Couture (R-Allyn) are both running for re-election for their position 1 and 2 seats. Griffey has served since 2015 and Couture since 2022, and so far, neither representative has a competitor who has filed against them, as of May 6.

In addition, four Kitsap County Superior Court Judges filed for re-election, in Jennifer Forbes, Melissa Hemstreet, Kevin Hull and Tina Robinson.

Candidates have until Friday, May 10 to file their declarations of candidacy through the Kitsap County Auditor, at its website or in person at 619 Division Street in Port Orchard. Residents may also file as write-in candidates during an open period in late July and again before the general election.

The 2024 primary election will be held August 6, and the general election is scheduled for November 5.

This story will continue to be updated as additional candidates file throughout the week.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Elections for 2024 open with filing week in Washington