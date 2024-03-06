These six candidates seek Passaic County Dems' endorsement for sheriff

Passaic County's Democratic leaders revealed the names of the six candidates vying for their endorsement in the race for county sheriff later this year.

Each of the six are seeking to gain the party line for a Primary Election in June to fill the seat of Sheriff Richard Berdnik, who died in January of a self-inflicted gunshot wound with nearly two years left on his term. All also have deep local ties and connections in law enforcement, if not strict law enforcement backgrounds.

The list includes Thomas Marinaro of Bloomingdale, Thomas Adamo of Wayne, Paul Cell of Little Falls, Michael Kassai of Hawthorne, Glen Brown of Paterson and Mason Maher of Hawthorne.

Maher, a Paterson police lieutenant, challenged Berdnik as the Republican candidate in 2022. It was Berdnik's narrowest margin of victory in his five elections as a Democratic candidate for sheriff. Adamo is also an active law enforcement officer currently working as a chief in the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, where he began his career as a corrections officer.

After the suicide of Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik, the American flag was lowered to half staff and purple bunting hangs from the entrance of the Passaic County Sheriff Department building in Wayne, NJ on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2024.

Marinaro is a former Bloomingdale councilman and former board chairman for Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence, or L.E.A.D. Cell, the chief of police for Montclair State University, has more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement and is a sitting member of the L.E.A.D. board.

Brown is also a campus director of public safety, now working at Passaic County Community College. Previously, he was Paterson's director of public safety. Kassai is a retired captain from the Elmwood Park Police Department, who according to his LinkedIn page is working as an investigator for the New York City Board of Education.

In February, Passaic County Democratic Committee officials put out a call for interested candidates to submit their applications for endorsement in the Primary Election. The criteria were relatively loose and generally there to ensure candidates meet state requirements. Candidates had to be registered Democrats who have lived in Passaic County for at least the last three years.

Committee Chairman John Currie said he is eager to proceed with the interviews alongside a panel of party leaders.

"We are committed to finding a leader who exemplifies not only the integrity, dedication, and vision that former Sheriff Berdnik stood for, but also someone who can continue the positive work being done by our county board of commissioners to enhance public safety and overall quality of life in Passaic County,” he said.

Passaic County's Democratic Committee Chairman John Currie.

Notably absent from the list is Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale, who in late February announced an independent bid for the Democratic nomination in the June primary. Currie and other Democratic leaders have been highly critical of Speziale for running against the Democratic ticket, refusing to come before the committee and for his history as a popular, yet controversial figure in county politics.

Democratic officials said the endorsed candidate will run alongside county commissioner candidates, including incumbent commissioners Cassandra "Sandi" Lazzara and John Bartlett and new candidate Rodney De Vore, a former aide to Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter who works as a grade-level coordinator in the Office of Student Success for Passaic County Technical-Vocational Schools.

