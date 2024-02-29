Jerry Speziale expected to kick off campaign for Passaic County Sheriff on Friday

Former Passaic County Sheriff Jerry Speziale wants his old job back.

On Friday, the current Paterson public safety director is expected to announce his bid for the Democratic nomination to be Passaic County’s next sheriff. An election will be held later this year, following the January death of Sheriff Richard Berdnik.

"The county, which has suffered the untimely and tragic loss of Sheriff Richard Berdnik, needs someone that can deliver tried and true leadership from the moment they take office," read a statement about Friday's expected announcement. "Speziale’s outstanding law enforcement career makes him the clear choice for Passaic County Sheriff."

Speziale previously held the position of until 2010, when he accepted a role at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. His departure left a sour taste with the Passaic County Democratic Organization, and his tenure at the Port Authority was marred by challenges.

Former Passaic Sheriff Jerry Speziale arrives for the funeral of Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson, NJ on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2024.

In a legal action, Speziale alleged he found widespread misconduct among Port Authority officers but faced retaliation after bringing the issues to the attention of superiors. He resigned in October 2013 to become police chief in Prichard, Alabama, filed suit against the authority in 2014 and returned to Paterson. He has since served as the city's director of public safety.

In 2019, Speziale said he had a desire to challenge Berdnik in the Democratic primary. He went as far as collecting the necessary signatures to make the ballot. However, he said he did not want to break ranks with the state's top Democrats.

"The Democratic Party is also very important to me and the governor has helped me realize that a divisive primary battle is the last thing our party and the people of Passaic County need right now," he said in a 2019 statement.

Speziale began his career as an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent, where he played a crucial role in dismantling a powerful Colombian drug cartel. He was first elected sheriff in 2001 and gained reelection twice before his unexpected departure. Berdnik, a career officer from Clifton, subsequently gained the party's support, got his name on the ballot and was elected sheriff.

Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik during an Edit board meeting at the Record in Woodland Park on Oct. 20, 2016.

Speziale has roughly $478,000 remaining in his old campaign war chest, according to campaign filings. Earlier in February, he filed paperwork with the state Election Law Enforcement Commission to use the fund for the upcoming primary.

While the first to announce his candidacy, Speziale may not be the last. Passaic County Democrats have planned mid-March committee sessions to screen candidates for the coveted party line. Chairman John Currie in a Feb. 21 statement put out a call for committed and qualified candidates to submit applications by Friday.

"Collaborating with our Democratic municipal leaders to find qualified residents interested in public service is our key objective," Currie said.

Executive Undersheriff Gary Giardina was sworn in as acting sheriff by Presiding Judge Darren Del Sardo of the state Superior Court the day after Berdnik's death. Giardina, a longtime resident of Wayne, has more than 45 years of experience in law enforcement and spent the last decade in the Sheriff's Office.

