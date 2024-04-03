Sitting in the mayor’s chair, touring the detention center — Sheboygan County students learn about leadership in new Chamber program

Sheboygan Falls’ Rachel Halverson ask a question of a Rhode Brothers representative during the Sheboygan Chamber Junior leadership program on education held at Mead Public Library, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce debut program aims to prepare students as future leaders and active community members.

In the Junior Leadership Sheboygan County program, junior and senior students in the county participate in monthly sessions, each focused on a different theme of transitioning to post-high school life. These can address employment opportunities, local resources and amenities.

“The point of this is to support and empower all students, removing barriers for access to resources and mentors,” said Kierra Brooks, program adviser at the Chamber. “It's not just about learning about leadership but gaining access to those resources and mentors and knowing that there's more to offer in Sheboygan County. That they don't have to go outside of Sheboygan to be happy and live a good life and reach their goals that they have.”

The Chamber wanted to expand leadership programming to students, Brooks said. It has had an adult program for a few decades.

Sign up for the Streetwise newsletter Click here to get all the business openings and closings news right in your inbox

Some students have previous leadership experience in sports, student clubs and community organizations. Brooks said the program isn't targeted only toward high-achieving students.

“We want all kinds of students,” she said. “We want the straight-A students. We want the C students, or students that just don't have these kinds of opportunities come to them every day.”

Thirteen participants are in the program this year, represented from Sheboygan Falls High School, Plymouth High School, Sheboygan South High School and Sheboygan North High School.

“I wanted to be a part of this to meet new people and meet new leaders, especially with the growing county and all the cool stuff that comes with growing and expanding,” said Ryan Ballantine, Sheboygan Falls High School senior and program participant.

Sheboygan Falls’ Ryan Ballantine, lefts, listens to Lakeshore Technical College’s pathway manager Danielle Ourada explain how their education system works during the Sheboygan Chamber Junior Leadership program on education held at Mead Public Library, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Students explore local attractions, educational opportunities and resources

The Junior Leadership program explores themes like quality of life, health care and social services, diversity and inclusion, government and criminal justice.

Students recently learned about educational opportunities in the county, speaking with representatives from Lakeland University, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Sheboygan campus, Lakeshore Technical College and vocational firms.

Sheboygan South students, from left, Yesemia Vera, Julius Spivery and Jansumee Moua, listen to Rhode Brother’s Erik Johnsen talk about aspects of what the mechanical contracting firm does during the Sheboygan Chamber Junior Leadership program section on education held at Mead Public Library, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

In previous months, they visited attractions like Road America and the Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts; connected with various nonprofits like Glacial Lakes Conservancy, Flawless Hoops and United Way of Sheboygan County and listened to presentations about human trafficking and foster care; and participated in disability sensitivity training from RCS Empowers, Inc., and learned about local efforts to support refugees.

Students also participated in conversations with Common Council members and a mock meeting, learned about public transportation from Shoreline Metro, visited the Sheboygan County Detention Center and learned about K-9 and dispatch services.

“It's once in a lifetime to get to go to the detention center for a good reason," Ballantine said. "Or even like go to these other businesses, unless you're employed or even getting to sit in the mayor's seat in City Hall. It's all fun."

South High junior Pallas Turner and Sheboygan Falls junior Emily Oppenheimer also shared they learned new things about the detention center, like good behavior incentives and the center's mission.

“The officer that was leading the tour made a big point of talking about how the whole purpose was for rehabilitation,” Oppenheimer said. “They want to make sure everybody has opportunities, and they don't come back."

Check out this Innovator project: Sheboygan North student shares community stories with traveling installation

Students in the program have an array of post-graduation plans, like going to college, staying local or still debating what to do.

Ballantine said if he leaves the area for a little bit, he’ll probably come back to Sheboygan Falls.

“I want to come back and just help people build that same lifestyle that I built during my life,” he said. “Even helping out with sporting events or community events, like helping my football team when I graduate ... and just giving back to all the people that poured into my life.”

Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for next year's Junior Leadership program cohort

UW-Green Bay Sheboygan Campus Executive Officer Jamie Schramm explains the path to a UW-Green Bay degree to Sheboygan South’s Pallas Turner, left, and Sheboygan Falls' Rachel Halverson during the Sheboygan Chamber’s section on education held at Mead Public Library, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Applications for the 2024-2025 Junior Leadership program are due May 31. The program can accept up to 20-25 students, according to the application.

In addition to full day monthly sessions, students will complete a group project, job shadowing, volunteering and additional homework.

Participation is free for students, supported by a $1,200 scholarship from the Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce that covers associated fees, materials, meals and group transportation. Students must have transportation to and from the Chamber office.

Learn more at https://sheboygan.org/junior-leadership-sheboygan-county/.

Have a story tip? Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Students participate in debut Junior Leadership Sheboygan County class