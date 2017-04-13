SitRep: Washington and Moscow Spar; Japanese, South Korean Warships Join American Carrier; North Korea Readies Nuke Test

With Adam Rawnsley

Big day. Wednesday was quite a day in the history of U.S. – Russia relations, but it remains to be seen if it was a good one. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made his first highly-anticipated visit to Moscow, where he met with his diplomatic counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and sat with President Vladimir Putin for almost two hours. But publicly, at least, little appears to have changed.

Just after their meetings in Moscow wrapped up, President Donald Trump — speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House — declared relations between the two powers were at an “all time low,” following comments earlier in the day in which he partially blamed Moscow for the Syrian chemical attack last week that killed over 80 civilians. Speaking during a press conference with Lavrov, Tillerson said there is a “low level of trust” between the two countries. For his part, Lavrov blasted the United States for not learning from its own history, especially past military campaigns in the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan, all conflicts the Kremlin has opposed.

Pressure. “I really think there’s going to be a lot of pressure on Russia to make sure that peace happens, Trump told Fox News Wednesday morning, “because frankly, if Russia didn’t go in and back this animal, we wouldn’t have a problem right now,” Trump said, referring to Mr. Putin’s support for President Bashar al-Assad of Syria.

Further complicating the Syria row, Russia on Wednesday vetoed a Western-backed resolution at the United Nations Security Council condemning the chemical attack. The tally of Russian vetoes at the international body over Syria-related resolutions now stands at eight in the six-year-old Syrian civil war. China, in a surprise move, abstained from the vote rather than voting with Russia, in a sign that Moscow is isolated in its support for Damascus.

Just say it. The American Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, who appears to have been given free reign to be the Trump administration’s most strident voice on foreign policy issues, Tweeted Wednesday, “After today’s vote to hold Syria accountable it’s: A strong day for the US, a weak day for Russia, a new day for China & doomsday for Assad.”

Meanwhile in Moscow. On Thursday, Lavrov will sit down with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem to walk through strategies to “consider the possible joint steps to minimize the negative effects” of the U.S. cruise missile attack last week, which Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called a “gross violation of international law for international and regional peace and security.”

Flip flops. On the campaign trail, then-candidate Trump railed against the high cost of Washington remaining in the NATO alliance, labeling the bedrock Western allaicne as “obsolete.” Now, just a little over 100 days in office, the president has done a complete 180 on the issue. After meeting NATO’s Stoltenberg on Wednesday, Trump said he’s decided the alliance is “no longer obsolete.” Trump chalked up his reversal to what he believes is the alliance’s newfound willingness to take on terrorism, but we should note that over a thousand non-U.S. NATO troops have died in Afghanistan since the U.S. invoked Article 5 after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Watching. As relations with Moscow suck up all the air in the room, major powers in the Asia Pacific region are lurching toward crisis. North Korea appears ready to conduct another test of its nuclear capabilities at any time, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is warning of his country’s vulnerability to the North’s chemical weapons.

Meanwhile, Japan is sending warships to take part in exercises with the USS Carl Vinson strike group which was dispatched to the far western Pacific earlier this week. “The planned rendezvous is a further sign of increased cooperation between the US, Japanese and South Korean navies,” The Guardian reports. “Last month, Aegis ships from the three countries held a joint drill to improve their ability to detect and track North Korean missiles.” There are also reports in the Japanese press that the United States told Tokyo it is willing to take military action in North Korea unless China steps in to play a bigger role in ensuring Pyongyang gives up its nuclear program. There appears to be little appetite among Asian allies for any such move, however.