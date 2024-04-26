Siren Blares as Large Tornado Moves Through Lincoln, Nebraska

Sirens blared in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, April 26, as a large tornado moved through the area.

Footage filmed by storm chaser Adam Cuker shows the tornado swirl on the outskirts of the state capital on Friday afternoon.

Elsewhere in the area, tornadoes were confirmed in Elkhorn and west of Blair on Friday afternoon.

A tornado warning was in place for parts of the region until Friday evening, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Adam Cuker via Storyful

Video Transcript

But where do you want the truth?Sure, let's go.Good, but