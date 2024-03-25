Sioux Falls woman arrested in connection with convenience store robbery

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department say they've arrested a Sioux Falls woman in connection with a convenience store robbery last week, though they're still looking for the man who accompanied her.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the store was robbed March 19, when a man and woman, both in masks, entered at 5:13 a.m. The woman pointed a gun at the clerk, Clemens said, while the man took cash from the store before both left.

Despite the masks, Clemens said, the clerk recognized the woman as a former employee of the store and identified her to police.

The woman, 38, was arrested Friday at an apartment in the 800 block of West Bailey Street, where clothing matching the description of the robber was found, as well as cash.

She was initially arrested on several unrelated warrants, and later charged with first-degree robbery, aggravated assault and grand theft.

Clemens said the investigation is ongoing, and neither the man involved in the robbery nor the weapon had been located.

