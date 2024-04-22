Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Somerset man

LANCASTER – A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Somerset man on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Lancaster post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday on Palomino Road in Reading Township, Perry County.

Alan Mowery, 74, of Somerset, was traveling southeast on Palomino Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree. His vehicle caught on fire. Mowery was not wearing a safety belt and was trapped inside of the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The patrol was assisted on scene by Somerset Reading Township Fire/EMS, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation by the Lancaster post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Somerset man dies in Perry County crash on Sunday