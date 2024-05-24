Singapore Airlines alters route after fatal turbulence

STORY: Singapore Airlines has altered at least one flight route and tweaked its in-flight seatbelt sign policies.

It comes after a turbulence incident on a flight this week killed one person and left dozens hospitalized.

The airline said it is adopting a more cautious approach to turbulence, like not serving hot drinks or meals when the seat belt sign is on.

A London to Singapore flight carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew diverted to Bangkok for an emergency landing on Tuesday (May 21).

The plane was struck by turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin.

The daily London to Singapore route has completed two flights since the incident.

But those journeys have not flown over the part of Myanmar where the sudden turbulence occurred.

FlightRadar 24 shows they flew instead over the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

A 73-year-old British passenger died of a suspected heart attack in Tuesday's incident.

A passenger said some people's heads had slammed into the lights above the seats and broken the panels.

As of late Thursday, 46 passengers and two crew members were still in a hospital in Bangkok.

A Thai official said twenty of the 46 remained in intensive care.