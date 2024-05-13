Simply Give: Meijer program to boost Alliance Community Pantry

Look for this symbol in the Alliance Meijer store to find gift cards that can be purchased as a donation to Alliance Community Pantry. Meijer will double the donation amount, which will boost those fighting food insecurity in the Carnation City.

Alliance Community Pantry will benefit from a partnership with the Carnation City’s new Meijer store that will provide much-needed relief to local families facing food insecurity.

The pantry will receive monetary donations courtesy of Meijer’s customer-driven hunger relief program called Simply Give.

The Alliance Meijer store opens at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The program encourages customers to add a $10 “Simply Give” donation card to their cart, which is then converted into a Meijer food-only gift card and given to a local food pantry in the store’s community.

Each Meijer Simply Give campaign feeds hungry families by helping replenish the shelves of more than 260 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

“We at the pantry are grateful to Meijer for the opportunity to supplement our food choices for our clients,” said Debbie Skubiak, manager of the Alliance Community Pantry. “With coupons made possible through their ‘Simply Give’ program we can get food from their store that is not available from other choices.”

Alliance Community Pantry will benefit from donation cards at the Alliance Meijer store through June 29. In addition, Meijer will double match all customer cards on June 15, effectively tripling contributions made that day. Meijer customers shopping online using Meijer Pickup or Home Delivery can also include Simply Givedonation cards as an add-on to their orders.

Since 2008, more than $90 million has been distributed by Meijer to food pantries across the Midwest to feed neighbors in need.

“What’s special about the Meijer Simply Give program is each contribution stays local and directly impacts neighborhood food pantries to help feed families in need,” said Melissa Conway, director of Community Partnerships & Giving at Meijer.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance pantry to get boost from Meijer's 'Simply Give'