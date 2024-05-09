'Silent ride' set May 15 to commemorate cyclists who were injured, killed on Maine roads

May 8—LEWISTON — The Maine Cycling Club will host a Ride of Silence at 6 p.m. Wednesday to commemorates those who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways.

It is part of the International Ride of Silence held each year on the third Wednesday of May. It also raises awareness that bicyclists have a legal right to use the road, and reminds motorists to respectfully share the road with all users.

The Lewiston Police Department will escort riders from the parking area at Main and Lincoln streets across the Longley Bridge into Auburn where Auburn police will lead them along streets before crossing back into Lewiston over the Bernard Lown Peace Bridge. The route is 3.5 miles.

All riders are welcome.

Bike helmets are required, and participants should wear visible clothing, if possible.

For more information about the ride, go to: www.rideofsilence.org.

Copy the Story Link

Androscoggin County hears presentation to combine 911 services with Auburn, Lewiston

Second Auburn Lobster Festival set for Saturday