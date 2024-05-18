Silence in church, Sunday hunting and pawning artificial limbs? Delaware’s strange laws

As the history of the United States has moved forward, two things have remained consistent.

First, times change and what was considered taboo at one point isn't that big of a deal anymore. Second, state laws throughout the country just don't keep up with the times.

No margarine or swearing? Here are odd state and city laws

Every city and state has laws on the book that seem silly and, in the view of modern times, humorously needless.

In Wisconsin, the serving of colored oleomargarine or margarine at a public eating place is still prohibited unless it's ordered by the customer. This is under the state law heading of "oleomargarine regulations"

In Virginia Beach, Virginia, you can't 🤬 swear while walking down the street. It's a $250 fine. According to vabeach.com, the city collected $6,000 in cursing fines in 2019.

In New Jersey, the state seems to take pride in the fact it's the only place in the country where you cannot pump your gas.

Delaware's odd laws

Delaware, though, has its fair share of odd laws. All one has to do is look at the Widener Law Blog where there is a whole section dedicated to the head-tilting laws found in the First State. Here are a few examples:

No R-movies at drive-ins

Drive-in theaters in Delaware are not allowed to show movies rated R or above. According to the blog, when drive-ins started struggling in the 1970s, they started showing adult films or exploitation movies. People living near the drive-ins could see the movies on the screen. So the law was passed. However, the law is essentially moot since Delaware is one of six states that doesn't have a drive-in movie theater.

It might cost an arm and a leg, but a pawnbroker can't take yours

It's illegal for pawnbrokers in Delaware to accept as a pledge or pawn any artificial limb or wheelchair. According to the Widener Law blog, "It isn't illegal for a person to pawn their artificial leg, it's illegal for the pawnbroker to take it.

Delaware blue laws

Originally known as blue laws, Delaware has, in its history, several laws regulating what a person cannot do on Sundays. While many were repealed – including outlawing any worldly employment, labor or business on the Sabbath – some, while modified, are still in effect.

Horse racing was banned on Sundays. That was amended to ban horse racing on only Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Alcohol can be sold on Sundays only between noon and 8 p.m.

Hunting is prohibited on Sundays, except fox hunting with dogs.

"Adult entertainment establishments" must be closed on Sundays.

You cannot use a drifting gillnet for fishing until after 4 p.m. on Sundays.

What to wear when you go to Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach's boardwalk is shown on Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

While laws for indecent exposure aren't odd, the rules for Rehoboth Beach are a little different.

Topless bathing suits are prohibited for females over the age of 5. The top has to cover everything below the upper portion of the nipple. Therefore a 6-year-old girl could get cited if her swimsuit top or shirt is off.

Disrobing under the boardwalk or on the beach is a no-no. However, it's also against the law to disrobe in your car or change your clothes in a public bathroom run by the city. If you do it, you can be cited and fined $25. If you take the fine to court, you could have to pay the fine plus $50 for court costs.

Rehoboth Beach churches are quiet … or else

Have you ever whispered to someone at church? If so, be happy you weren't in Rehoboth Beach.

According to the law, whispering, talking, swearing rude or indecent behavior is prohibited around a congregation or assembly met for religious worship or within 300 feet of the place of worship.

So know how close you are to church before whispering to someone or uttering a dirty word.

No drinking and dancing

In Rehoboth Beach, alcoholic beverages are illegal in dance halls or dance clubs.

A dance hall is considered any establishment other than a restaurant where dancing by patrons takes place or where dancing by the patrons is permitted to take place – including dance clubs. In these establishments, you cannot sell, dispense or provide alcohol.

However, with a quick Google search, you soon notice there aren't any dance clubs or dance halls in Rehoboth Beach. I think we know why.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Odd Delaware laws: Whispering in church, Sunday hunting, pawning limbs