Sidney woman gets six years for drug crimes

Apr. 26—Delaware County District Attorney Shawn J. Smith said Friday that a Sidney woman was sentenced to a state prison term for selling drugs.

According to a media release from Smith's office, Mary E. Cutting, 42, was sentenced to six years of incarceration to be followed by three years of post-release supervision for her involvement in selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in the village of Sidney.

According to the release, state police performed a "controlled buy" on Jan. 19, 2023, in which Cutting sold fentanyl to a police officer. On Jan. 25, 2023, troopers performed a second controlled buy where Cutting sold both fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Cutting was later indicted on charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class D felony.

On Sept. 25, 2023, Cutting appeared in Delaware County Court and entered a plea of guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance as part of a deal that would include a sentenced to three years of incarceration with two years of post-release supervision, the release said. Cutting was then released and ordered to return for sentencing.

Cutting requested multiple adjournments of her final sentencing, the release said, and "it was later learned that pending sentencing, she had been accused of committing several new misdemeanors across Delaware County."

Prosecutors moved to void the previously entered plea agreement due to Cutting's failure to return to court, and requested the doubling of her prison sentence to six years.

Judge Gary Rosa granted the request, saying Cutting not only had a drug problem but a "history of drug sales" that, combined with her actions prior to sentencing "cross[ed] the line" for him, the release said.